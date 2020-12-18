CLEARWATER — Singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith will bring his iconic Christmas show to Pinellas for one performance Sunday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $62.75, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The highly anticipated full-band show will feature holiday classics spanning his expansive catalogue. In addition to the performance, and in support of his longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Smith will be bringing awareness to the child sponsorship experience at each show.
Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35 years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded more than 30 No. 1 songs, been honored with three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards. He won one American Music Award, and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Smith has sold more than 15 million albums.
Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, Tennessee, to celebrate his No. 1 hits by a myriad of legendary performers. His most recent album “Still, Vol. 1,” is an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures.
More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa; started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including “Old Enough to Know” and “Friends Are Friends Forever.”
At this time, venue capacity is being limited to 50% and tickets are only available in pairs. Please select two seats when choosing your location.
The following protocols are currently in place due to the pandemic:
• Appropriate face coverings are required for all persons inside the facility, no exceptions.
• All persons will be screened for prohibited items and elevated temperatures above 100.4 degrees using contactless technology.
• The facility will be deep sanitized before the show.
• Hand sanitizer stations will readily available. Anyone in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies should ask a staff member.
• Weather permitting, food and beverage service will be offered outdoors.
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of event.
• All persons are expected to contact the theater for a refund if they experience flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms within the prior 14 days, unless they have received medical clearance.