TAMPA — Staten Island’s funniest Instagrammer Eric D'Alessandro will bring his comedy tour to the Tampa Bay area with a show Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
A New York native, D'Alessandro has always found his place in the spotlight. His passion for comedy is equally credited to his creative mindset, as well as his big Italian family which inspires his raw comedic sketches and uncensored, relatable rhetoric. According to his website, he grew up with a camera in his hand. He nurtured his comedic skills on a YouTube page he created at a young age. Sharing his sketches — which feature original characters such as Maria Marie as well as impressions of celebrities — on the YouTube platform earned him a loyal fanbase. The millions of views on his videos laid the groundwork for D'Alessandro to gain over 98,000 followers on Instagram. Through social media, he is able to share original, timely and relatable content for the everyday American.