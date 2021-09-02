TAMPA — The Black Crowes will perform Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Thirty years ago, The Black Crowes, led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, released their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker.” The album was, as Rolling Stone described, “a guitar-party cracker that marries Southern R&B crunch and Anglo cock-strutting attitude.”
At a time when journalists were mourning the death of rock as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, The Black Crowes emerged from Atlanta to resuscitate it. The authentically gritty blues-rock album, whose title is an homage to blues legend Elmore James, went double platinum in its first year. Needless to say, in a pre-social media, pre-smart phone world, the quick rise to stardom coupled with a cavalier attitude led to complete chaos.
Within their first years, The Black Crowes had toured with rock legends AC/DC, Robert Plant and Aerosmith, and their first Rolling Stone cover story retold a firsthand account of the band notoriously being kicked off the ZZ Top tour for their anti-establishment, anti-corporate rants on stage. Their storied history has the common denominators of any famous band: bad label deals, addiction, band break-ups and make-ups, epic sold out tours — including one where Jimmy Page joined the band — as well as marriages and divorces, all while prolifically releasing eight studio albums, four live albums and selling over 35 million records.
The two things that make and break the band has always been the dueling rock-star brothers. Chris and Rich wrote several hit songs all before the age of 23, while infamously butting heads their entire career. The band called it quits forever in 2013 with each brother vowing to never play or speak together again.
Then, in November 2019, radio legend Howard Stern, one of The Black Crowes earliest supporters, shocked fans and rock journalists alike by announcing the reunion of Chris and Rich Robinson. On Feb. 13, 2020, the quintuple platinum album “Shake Your Money Maker” celebrated the 30th anniversary of its release. The brothers are touring as The Black Crowes once again, playing the record start to finish.