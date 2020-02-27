CLEARWATER — Paul Anka will perform Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Anka will present “Anka Sings Sinatra.”
“The Anka Sings Sinatra tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra,” said Anka in a press release promoting the show. “It will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 60th anniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way.”
According to Anka’s website, songwriting and performing “are what gave me the confidence to keep going.” Becoming a junior associate of Sinatra and the Rat Pack also had its privileges.
By the ’70s, the success of Sinatra’s signature song “My Way” — written by Anka — and a string of hits such as “(You’re) Having My Baby” confirmed his status as an icon of popular music. His later achievements as a recording artist included “Hold Me ’Til the Morning Comes,” a hit duet with Peter Cetera in 1983, the Spanish-language album “Amigos” in 1996, and “Body of Work,” a 1998 duets album that featured Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion, Patti LaBelle, Tom Jones and daughter Anthea Anka.
If this wasn’t enough, it was revealed upon its release in 2009, that Anka co-wrote Michael Jackson’s posthumous No. 1 worldwide hit “This Is It,” which has further cemented his place upon the most prolific and versatile songwriters of any generation.