CLEARWATER — Due to overwhelming demand from the fans in response to the July 2021 concert by these three legendary artists, Firefall, Orleans and Pure Prairie League will perform Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Firefall is a group of exceptional musicians and singers, with a repertoire of radio-recognizable chart-topping songs few bands can match. Their layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms transcends many genres from rock to country. It brought the band platinum and gold success with such hits as “You Are the Woman,” “Strange Way” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin’” and “Mexico.”
Platinum hitmakers, Orleans is known for their songwriting skills, instrumental prowess and classic trademark harmonies, and their radio hits including “Still the One,” “Dance with Me” and “Love Takes Time.”
From their beginnings in mid-60’s Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day unit, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich 47-year history of one of country-rock’s pioneering forces. The band reached mainstream success by the mid-1970s with hit songs like “Amie,” “Falling in and Out of Love” and “Let Me Love You Tonight.”
The current PPL lineup features Michael Reilly on vocals and bass; founding member John David Call on pedal steel guitar; Donnie Lee Clark on vocals and guitars; and Scott Thompson on vocals, drums, and percussion. Together they have 10 studio albums to draw from and a treasure chest of popular tunes.
Their eponymous first album — featuring the Norman Rockwell/Saturday Evening Post cover that introduced fans to PPL’s trademark cowpoke “Sad Luke” — has been hailed as a major early influence in the popularity of country rock music. Their second effort, the multi-platinum “Bustin’ Out,” brought the Craig Fuller-penned classic “Amie,” along with other gems of the genre. With “Two Lane Highway,” nine more albums and countless shows, a legacy has been forged and enriched during the ’70s and ’80s, highlighting contributions from several noteworthy members, including co-founder George Powell, Cincinnati’s legendary Goshorn Brothers, Country Hall of Famers Gary Burr and Vince Gill, award-winning writer Jeff Wilson (3 Top-20 singles), and a host of other guest appearances from Chet Atkins, Emmylou Harris, David Sanborn, Don Felder, Nicolette Larson, and many more.
Now in their fifth decade, Pure Prairie League continues to lead the way for the new generation of country rockers such as Keith Urban, Nickel Creek, Wilco and so many others that cite PPL as a major influence. As crisp and clean as spring water and as comfortable as a well-worn cowboy shirt, Pure Prairie League still brings it all back home.
1
Photo courtesy of MICHAEL J. MEDIA
Pure Prairie League takes the stage July 23 at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
2
Photo SUBMITTED
Firefall performs July 23 at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
3
Photo courtesy of ORLEANS
Orleans take the stage July 23 at Ruth Eckerd Hall.