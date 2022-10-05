ST. PETERSBURG — Funk jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong will perform Saturday, Oct. 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong recently released “Perspective,” described as a psychedelic funk odyssey. The sixth independent full-length album from the Maryland quartet — featuring Greg Ormont on vocals and guitar, Jeremy Schon on guitar and vocals, Ben on bass and vocals and Alex “Gator” Petropulos on drums and vocals — delivers a musically an emotionally endearing body of work propelled by sonic fireworks and chantable hooks. After piling up millions of streams and selling out countless shows, the musicians project their vision widescreen across the most expansive vista yet.
“When touring shut down in 2020, we gained immense perspective,” said Ormont. “The album title speaks to the perspective of the pandemic as well as our growth over the years. During this turbulent time, everyone in the world has been forced to look in the mirror and ask what’s truly important. If there’s anything we’ve all gained from this, it’s perspective, and a recurring theme from our band is to not waste time. Now more than ever, we recognize that you only get one life, so you might as well live it to the fullest and lift people up in the process.”
By doing so, the band has morphed into a cult-like phenomenon beloved by their ever-expanding fanbase, affectionately known as “The Flock.” They have performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, played halftime during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, and packed theaters and arenas across the country. They also headline their annual self-produced music and camping festival Domefest, now in its 11th iteration.
When the world was forced into quarantine, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong dove headfirst into creating their next creative chapter.
“Our first thought was, ‘Even though we can’t play live, we have to keep the music alive, even if just for our own sanity’,” Ormont said. “Music is our lifeforce and we have to keep the fire burning. So instead of watching the world go by, we quickly decided to pour all of our creative energy into the studio setting and rejoice in the healing power of music.”
On stage and on tape, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong ultimately provides a feeling we could all use right now.
“We hope you listen to ‘Perspective’ and are reminded that life is fleeting yet amazing,” Ormont said. “There’s no time like the present, so let’s make the absolute most of it. Remember the good times, be excited about the future, but most of all, dance your heart out every step of the way.”