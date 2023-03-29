ST. PETERSBURG — In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Skinny Puppy is on the road for the “Skinny Puppy: Final Tour,” which includes a show Tuesday, April 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. The concert will feature special guest Lead Into Gold.
"It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured, and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary,” the band said. “To our west coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon."
Skinny Puppy is a Canadian industrial music group formed in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1982. The group is widely considered to be one of the founders of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key (Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue, Skinny Puppy evolved into a full-time project with the addition of vocalist Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).
Skinny Puppy is noted for theatrical and controversial live performances that blend performance art with music. Ogre once remarked that touring was, for himself, like "dating hydrogen peroxide," referencing the numerous injuries which he would acquire over the course of touring.
Skinny Puppy releases have charted in North America and Europe, and their influence on industrial and electronic music is considerable.