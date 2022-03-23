TAMPA — John Mayer is on the road with his “Sob Rock Tour,” which will include a concert Tuesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. For venue information, visit amaliearena.com.
“Sob Rock,” the eighth studio album from the Grammy Award-winning artist, guitarist and producer, was released in July 2021. Produced by Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s “The Search for Everything.”
John Mayer is a celebrated songwriter and iconic guitar player. The Bridgeport, Connecticut, native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum “Room for Squares” in 2001 and has earned three No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum “Heavier Things” (2003), double-platinum “Battle Studies” (2009) and gold “Born and Raised” (2012).
In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for “Daughters,” and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Most recently, 2017’s “The Search for Everything” bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and went gold.
For more information, visit Johnmayer.com and Sobrock.net.