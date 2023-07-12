TAMPA — Classic rockers ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, co-headlining the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” will visit the area on Saturday, July 22, 6:30 p.m., with a show at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 in West Palm Beach, and concludes in Camden, New Jersey, on Sept. 17.
As Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album “Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd” in 2023, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville in 1973.
Former members Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns, Leon Wilkeson and Hughie Thomasson, alongside others, will forever remain significant contributors to this indelible repertoire and the band’s colorful history.
Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle. Up until his death earlier this year, founding member Gary Rossington continued to have a significant presence and creative influence with the band, and made select appearances on the road.
“It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about,” said Van Zant. “There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”
With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations.
ZZ Top — “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — has been at it for well over a half century delivering rock, blues and boogie on stage and studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ Top is globally recognized with their beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.
It was in 1969 Houston when ZZ Top coalesced from the core of two rival bands, Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues. ZZ Top's 1973 release, “Tres Hombres,” catapulted them to national attention with the hit “La Grange,” still one of the band’s signature pieces today. “Eliminator,” their 1983 album was something of a paradigm shift for ZZ Top. Their roots blues skew was intact and added to the mix came their high tech-age trappings that soon found a visual outlet with such tracks as “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs” on the nascent MTV. It was one of the record industry’s first albums to have been certified diamond, a reflection of sales exceeding 10 million units.
As a touring outfit, they’ve been without peer over the past five decades, having performed before millions of fans over four continents and have been the subject of their own Grammy-nominated documentary titled “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” The band’s line-up of the bearded Gibbons and Hill and Beard, who ironically is clean shaven, remained intact for more than 50 years. Hill died in 2021. The band announced that Elwood Francis, the band’s guitar tech, was Hill’s choice to take his place.
As genuine roots performers, they have few peers. Their influences are both the originators of the form — Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Jimmy Reed — as well as the British blues rockers and Jimi Hendrix who emerged generations before ZZ’s ascendance.