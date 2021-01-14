The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Dig’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes and Monica Dolan
- Director: Simon Stone
- Rated: PG-13
As WWII looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of it's uncertain future.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Jan. 15, followed by streaming on Netflix Jan. 29.
‘Wrath of Man’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, and Josh Hartnett
- Director: Guy Ritchie
- Rated: R
The plot follows H (Jason Statham), a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 15 by United Artists Releasing.
‘Locked Down’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Mark Gatiss, Mindy Kaling, Ben Kingsley, and Lucy Boynton
- Director: Doug Liman
- Rated: R
Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Cohabitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 14 by HBO Max.
‘Outside the Wire’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, and Pilou Asbæk
- Director: Mikael Håfström
- Rated: R
Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 15 by Netflix.
‘The Marksman’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, and Teresa Ruiz
- Director: Robert Lorenz
- Rated: PG-13
A rancher on the Arizona border (Liam Neeson) becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy (Jacob Perez) desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who've pursued him into the U.S.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Jan. 15.
