Simrit to perform at Central Park Performing Arts Center
LARGO — Neo-psychedelic world beat and ethereal wave band Simrit will perform Friday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets, starting at $24.50, are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Simrit is creating waves with packed theaters and concert halls, chart-topping albums, and raving fans world-wide, powering a palpable musical movement. Transcending genres with their eclectic and eccentric blend of instruments and lineages, the Simrit experience is based around lead singer-songwriter, Simrit Kaur.
Born in Athens, Greece, and adopted by Greek Americans, Kaur relocated to South Carolina when very young. According to the band’s website, she comes from a long line of Greek matriarchal singers going back to her great grandmother, Tula Demetriou, who was a famous Greek singer and actress. Over time, growing up steeped in the rich musical traditions of many cultures, Simrit’s own musical sensibilities emerged from a multiplicity of diverse influences starting with the dark, heavy, and mystical chanting of the Greek Orthodox church choir, in which she sang starting at age 5. During this same time period, Simrit began studying piano. Later, she studied West African drumming, and toured with the Odunde Drumming Company during her education at College of Charleston in South Carolina.
Roots reggae, the Grateful Dead, Mazzy Star and Led Zeppelin, among many others, have proven deeply influential as Simrit has unlocked her own unique sound.
Filling out the Simrit sound and experience is Salif Bamakora on the 21-string West African kora; Shannon Hayden on electric cello and guitar; Jared May on bass and Moog synthesizer; and Devon Ashley on drums and other percussion. Simrit’s music is known for its hypnotic, deep-pocket groove, haunting beauty, edge, and mind-bending atmosphere. It has been called exotic funk while also being likened to the epic, cinematic feels of David Lynch and Quentin Tarantino films.
Paulie Palooza Music Festival set
ZEPHYRHILLS — The Paulie Palooza Music Festival Live Headliner Event will be presented Saturday, Oct. 16, noon to 9 p.m., on Main Street in Zephyrhills.
The event will feature music from local bands, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and more.
“We are happy to be moving back to our signature event schedule, and looking forward to seeing everyone in person this October on Main Street Zephyrhills,” said Leesa Fryer, fundraising and event planning specialist for Gulfside Hospice.
Limited spots for vendors, food trucks and sponsors are now available. The vendor fee is $50 when registered by Sept. 15. The price increases to $75 on Sept. 16. Sponsorships are available starting at $200 and include a vendor spot along with additional benefits.
Proceeds from the event benefits Gulfside Hospice to help provide patient care and bereavement services to more than 650 patients and families every day. For information, visit www.PauliePalooza.org, call Fryer at 727-845-5707 or email leesa.fryer@gulfside.org.
Books at the Beach to present author signings, themed events
CLEARWATER —Books at the Beach will take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 21-24, at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa, 400 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater.
The inaugural book convention will feature more than 70 authors, themed events, parties, food, murder mysteries and more. Local authors include Jennifer Wedmore, Sheri Lyn, and Cassidy K. O’Connor. There will be book signings, a chance to chat and dine with favorite authors, themed games, giveaways, industry events for authors, and more.
There are free entrance options and tickets up to $85. For information, visit www.booksatthebeach.com.
Creative Pinellas Emerging Artist Exhibit opens July 14
LARGO — The Creative Pinellas Emerging Artist Exhibition will showcase the work of 10 of Pinellas County’s exciting rising artists. An opening reception will take place Wednesday, July 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The evening will feature a variety of different art forms, from visual art to performing art and literary readings. Highlights include painting, installation, mixed media, literature, theatre and film. The event is free and open to the public.
This fifth annual exhibition features new, original work by artists awarded grants from Creative Pinellas, including Tatiana Baccari, Chelsea Catherine, Nick Davis, Nikki Devereux, John Gascot, Mason Gehring, Gabriella Krousaniotakis, Yuly Restrepo, Sara Ries, and Emily Stehle. The Emerging Artist Exhibition will be on display with artworks for sale through Aug. 15. This will be the first large-scale public reception at the gallery since COVID-19 hit. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Artworks will also be available to view and purchase online in a virtual gallery at creativepinellas.org/emergingartists.
“The Emerging Artist Exhibition is such an exciting art show, showcasing artists that are often at a transformational stage of their career,” said Danny Olda, Creative Pinellas curator. “The Emerging Artist grantees have been working with mentors creating brand-new work that we're honored to premiere at the 2021 Emerging Artist Exhibition. This is an important opportunity for the artists to share their work with a wide audience while gaining the vital experience of creating and preparing work to be exhibited and performed in a museum space.”
The Emerging Artist Grant Program is designed to help up-and-coming artists on their path to future success by providing funding, a professional artist mentor and an exhibition to display or perform their work. Applications for the next round of grants opens Monday, July 12, and closes Sept. 7. Grantees can be selected for their work in the disciplines of choreography, literature, media arts, music composition, theater/musical theater, visual arts, and interdisciplinary arts.
“The Emerging Artist Program is an investment in the future of arts and culture in Pinellas County,” said Barbara St. Clair, chief executive of Creative Pinellas. “By creating opportunities and bringing recognition to artists who may not have otherwise received them, we are expanding the richness and diversity of the arts community which will benefit residents and visitors. We are beyond thrilled with the artworks produced by our current group of grantees and always look forward to seeing what the next round will bring.”
Artists interested in applying for a grant can find program guidelines, eligibility details, grant FAQs and the online application at creativepinellas.org/emergingartists. Grantees are selected by a panel of artists and curators based on their portfolio of work and vision for the future. They are provided with a financial award geared toward the production of new work, leading to an exhibition at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas at the close of the grant award period. Artists are paired with a mentor that helps guide them through their development as a professional artist.
“I am so grateful to Creative Pinellas for pairing us up with mentors,” said writer and current Emerging Artist grantee Chelsea Catherine. “Mine certainly made a huge difference in my life. I was working on a novel and my mentor helped me get through some obstacles and finish the book. I submitted it to my agent a few weeks ago and she contacted me to say she loved it. We are going on submission next week.”
“The confidence that comes with the Emerging Artist Grant is mind-boggling,” said mixed-media artist and grantee Emily Stehle. “It provides validation and credentials for me as a serious artisan. Winning a grant opened up a world of opportunities.”
For more information about Creative Pinellas, visit creativepinellas.org or email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.
Dunedin Concert Band return to live performances
DUNEDIN — As demand for live, in-person concerts continues to increase, many organizations around Tampa Bay have stepped up to feed the frenzy.
If you’re going to make a day trip just to attend a specific concert, the music had better make you feel it was worth it, and the performance had better be of high quality.
Performers appearing at the Peace Memorial Concert Series in Clearwater are always of high quality even if from out of town. The Dunedin Music Society’s own flagship ensemble, the Dunedin Concert Band, never fails to deliver a spectacular event, and even the Tampa Bay Symphony can stoically play through a power outage to keep the music alive.
The Dunedin Concert Band’s Summer Concert at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center on June 13 was a resounding success. The most impacting tunes were the ones already well-known. Sandwiched between Memorial Day and Independence Day, the program included selections from “A Chorus Line,” an Argentinian tango, an original piece by local composer and professor of music Jeffrey Traster, and some patriotic pieces based on the hymns of the U.S. military branches.
Performers and audience members alike were thrilled to get together once again in person to celebrate and participate in the making of live music. People from as far as Spring Hill, Gainesville, Orlando, Palmetto and other distances attend many of the events hosted by the Dunedin Music Society, because they know they always get something special.
Passionate individuals who would like to attend or help present more live, in-person and online music events are encouraged to contact the Dunedin Music Society. Visit dunedinmusicsociety.org or call 727-800-3727.