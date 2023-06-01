ST. PETERSBURG — The Expendables will perform, with support from Passafire and Seranation, on Sunday, June 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Expendables have been around for more than 25 years. They got their start as a spirited party band in high school performing surf-rock covers for birthdays and family gatherings. A quarter-century later, elementary school buddies Raul Bianchi, Adam Peterson and Geoff Weers, along with bassist Ryan DeMars, who joined in 2000, have forged a unique sound born in the laid-back beach life in their hometown of Santa Cruz, California.
The Expendables’ infectious hybrid of ska, surf-rock, punk, reggae and metal can be heard in their 2020 single “Surfman Cometh,” a spaghetti-western meets “Pipeline” twang that could easily form the soundtrack to the latest Quentin Tarantino film. The song was the first release from the group’s new and improved Band Room, their longtime rehearsal space in a 1,100 square foot warehouse and former wine cellar on Coral Street, where Adam Patterson took charge of the final mix to great effect.
The band’s 2017 “Moment” EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae chart, showed the band starting to move into different musical directions, a set featuring collaborations with reggae crooner Hirie, rapper Tech N9ne, Eric Rachmany and Micah Peuschel.
The band’s previous studio album of original material, 2015’s “Sand in the Sky,” was followed by The Expendables’ second release featuring acoustic reworkings of past material, “Gone Raw,” 2019’s follow-up to 2012’s “Gone Soft.”
With signature songs like “Bowl for Two” and “Ganja Smugglin’,” The Expendables have now expanded their brand into cannabis, starting the boutique company ExpendaFarms that includes CBD sublingual tinctures, while all the flower farming is done organically, without pesticides.
Since forming in 2003, Passafire has released a total of six studio albums and boasts credits like producing with Paul Leary, No. 1 albums on both the Billboard and iTunes Reggae charts, and sharing stages with rock-reggae OGs 311 and Pepper, and legends Toots & the Maytals, the Wailers, and John Brown’s Body, who in the band’s early years, inspired them to explore reggae with a gritty edge.
“We like to mix tight, clean reggae grooves with distorted guitar riffs” said guitarist/lead singer Ted Bowne.
“We’re ‘90s kids,” added bassist Will Kubley, “We love rock, hip-hop and metal equally. It was always natural for us to straddle the line between genres.”
Passafire’s name is a take-off on The Wailers’ classic “Catch a Fire” album and the band’s hyper vigilance towards honoring the culture without appropriating it combined with their unwavering dedication to the expansion of their skills as musicians, producers and songwriters, has led the band to create a sound that stands out from their peers.
Seranation emerged in late 2014 when Adam Hocker and Bianca Schlosser from Roots for Change teamed up with lead singer J. Carter. With members boasting different musical backgrounds, Seranation features a unique blend of pop-reggae/rock that the band has labeled as "tropical rock." In 2018, the band released “Livin’ the Dream” on LAW Records.