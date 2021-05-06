ST. PETERSBURG — A virtual opening and awards reception for Florida CraftArt’s “Beautiful Bountiful Bowls” will take place Friday, May 14, 6 p.m.
This juried exhibition will feature handmade bowls by outstanding contemporary fine craft artists. From around the state, 33 artists created 100 pieces in ceramics, fiber, glass, metal and wood. Community programming — virtual and in person — will include a singing bowl sound healing and demonstrations about creating bowls in clay and wood. Glass artist and gallery owner Duncan McClellan will present an in-depth look at glass blowing bowls.
At the virtual opening and awards reception, people will have the opportunity to virtually meet the artists and the show’s judge Catherine Bergmann, curator of Dunedin Fine Art Center.
Among the pieces to be displayed is John Mascoll’s eye-catching bowl. It was created using woodturning structural GlueLam wood. He enhanced it with an East Indian Rosewood foot and finished the surface with a high-quality catalyzed lacquer.
Also featured in the exhibition is artist Rebecca Zweibel’s abstract ceramic bowls.
“My pieces serve as canvasses for my use of line and color, and their various forms allow me to express different ideas of volume and function,” Zweibel said in a press release announcing the show. “The use of dark clay beneath the applied color layers enables me to use sgraffito to outline and scratch and scribble, which expresses my feelings of freedom and abandon. I work instinctively and thoughtfully, with no preplanned design in mind.”
Dan Alexander’s blue and green glass bowl features graceful, waving lines.
“My bowls are an exploration of the beauty found beneath the surface,” Alexander explained. “Many objects in the natural world have hidden treasures if one looks deeper than the outer layer.”
Several members of the Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild fashioned bowls from fiber. Elizabeth Neily’s bowl, “Florida Hogfish,” is made from hand-dyed fabric and adorned with beads and raw-edge applique.
Eric Folsom hand-forges and brazes his bronze and copper bowls.
“These bronze and copper bowls contain ideas and stories,” Folsom said. “Within each of these bowls, I have tried to place stories about things that I have learned, seen and experienced. Each hand-wrought piece is a word or a phrase that is a part of a sentence that tells the story. The bowls are also containers for objects which will continue to add to the story as time moves on.”
“As engaging the community is part of Florida CraftArt’s mission, the public is invited to attend the exhibition and programming free of charge,” said Tyler Jones, Florida CraftArt’s board president. “For instance, on May 25, woodworking artist Nick Reale and I will present ‘Throwing and Turning,’ where people can learn about the art of throwing clay on a wheel and woodturning bowls.”
The show runs through June 26 when the People’s Choice Award will be presented. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery and on Facebook. The exhibition’s sponsor is Tyler Jones of Premier Sotheby’s International Real Estate, along with support from Perry and Lisa Everett, the city of St. Petersburg, and Florida’s Division of Cultural Affairs.
Florida CraftArt is at 501 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.