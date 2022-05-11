‘The Long Weekend’ opens at EBDT
CLEARWATER — “The Long Weekend” opened May 8 at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The production will run through June 12.
Written by Norm Foster, the show is directed by Alan Mohney Jr. and features Kelly DiMauro, Mark Myers, Naomi Sample and Christine Sanner. Mohney also designed and constructed the set and Mike Arnold is stage managing. Lenny Agnello and Elizabeth Bell are understudies.
The price for buffet and show is $40 including tax. Catering is provided onsite by Banquet Masters. At this time, EBDT is offering one to two shows per weekend. For information and show times, call 727-446-5898, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.ebdt@yahoo.com.
“The Long Weekend is hilarious,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “The cast is so talented and I am delighted to be working again with director Alan Mohney Jr. It has some twists and turns that nobody sees coming.”
This is Mohney’s fifth time directing at Early Bird.
“‘The Long Weekend’ at Early Bird Dinner Theatre asks a fascinating question: How far can you push the limits and bend the rules of a friendship and marital relationships? This story gives us a fly-on-the-wall look at four people who attempt to answer that question while following social protocol and always using their very best manners, mostly,” said Mohney. “The play, by Norm Foster, is full of mischief, plot twists and honest moments everyone understands. As a director, it is an absolute joy to work on this piece with this cast.”
All four actors come from the rich pool of professional talent in the Tampa Bay area.
“Working at Early Bird, I have always had the freedom to work and explore a show from every angle and this production is no exception,” Mohney added. “We are given the time and resources that aren't always the norm, but they are here. Working on a good piece of material with good people is more than I could have hoped for, but I am awfully lucky to have it.”
In June, EBDT will present the comedy “The Cemetery Club,” directed by Dan Kelley
Creative Pinellas to present remembrance exhibition
LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host an opening reception for “The Things They Left Behind: Grief, Discovery, and Remembrance” on Thursday, May 12, 6 to 8 p.m., at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
This exhibition is an interactive community-curated exhibition, to memorialize and honor those who have died over the last two years from COVID and other causes while serving to use the arts to help our community heal. Authentic New Orleans Jazz Memorial band the Jazz DaddyOs will be performing during the opening reception to welcome people. The exhibition features crafts, writing, photography, and other memorabilia from those being remembered, including the artwork of Suzanne Ruley, an esteemed arts administrator, and former Director of Development for Pinellas Community Foundation. Visitors will be encouraged to participate through a variety of interactive art activities and to visit the exhibition’s meditation area.
The exhibition, presented with support from Suncoast Hospice Foundation, a member of Empath Health, is free to the public at the gallery at Creative Pinellas from May 12 through June 26.
“The exhibit began with our recognition of how difficult the last two years have been for people who have lost loved ones from or during the COVID pandemic, and how many did not get a chance to say goodbye in person or found themselves having to mourn in isolation,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “The spark was a conversation we had about honoring and remembering a particular artist, longtime philanthropist Suzanne Ruley who passed from complications due to COVID. It grew into a discussion about honoring and remembering all of those from our community who were lost to us during the pandemic years. We decided to invite Pinellas County residents to bring in items that memorialized their loved ones who they lost over the last two years that we would show along with Suzanne’s work. We hoped that by sharing the creative work and items of importance of those we lost, our community could find a measure of comfort and the possibility of a communal moment of grief.”
On June 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., an online program on grief support will take place with Kathleen Quance, Senior Counselor Empath Health’s Community Counseling program. Quance will talk about grief, anxiety, resources, and coping strategies as well as answer questions submitted in advance. Questions can be submitted until June 8 to info@creativepinellas.org
A participatory closing commemoration with activities that include art making, names reading, and a guided meditation, is scheduled for June 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Programs for the exhibition are presented in partnership with Empath Health.
“This exhibition uses objects to help carry on the legacy of those who are no longer with us,” said Creative Pinellas Interim Gallery Director Beth Gelman. “It has been an extraordinary privilege to talk with the people who submitted objects and learn the stories they have shared about their loved ones. There is no question that the items in the gallery speak with great meaning.”
For information about Creative Pinellas, visit www.creativepinellas.org.
Syd Entel to present ‘Summer of Color’
An opening reception for “Summer of Color” will take place Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor
Featured artists include Sally Evans, Tom Sadler, Lisa and Everett Schuster, Wes Hunting, and Annemieke Broenink.
Evans’ acrylics and pastels are hot, vivid colors of tropical plants, palm trees and beach scenes. Sadler, her husband, brings oil paintings that capture the beautiful intense light of Florida’s sunrises and sunsets, and the mood and colors of central Florida’s lakes and rivers.
Mother and son Lisa and Everett Schuster create on metal. Lisa known for her textural colorful modern florals and Rhett creating shimmering abstract panels with a multitude of energizing colors.
The glass gallery has received new “Colorfield Vessels” by Hunting. His vibrant colors and patterns are drawn onto the glass surface. He is a master of cane and murrini glass techniques.
Broenink is a Dutch jewelry designer and known for her different kind of materials — particularly the creative processing of rubber into neckwear. Her jewelry is easy to wear, light weight and in a multitude of different colors.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is open to the public. For information, call Linda Gagliostro 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Creative Pinellas announces artist grants
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently named the Pinellas Recovers Individual Artist Grant recipients, as 13 Pinellas County artists were selected by a panel made up of artists, curators and arts leaders to receive grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
The purpose of the grants, funded through a $500,000 grant Creative Pinellas received from the National Endowment for the Arts, is to both assist artists in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, and to support them in the creation of projects that bring high quality arts experiences to diverse communities, including those who have often lacked access to all the benefits engagement with the arts has to offer.
“Creative Pinellas has been very aware of how vital it is to get funding for the arts in Pinellas County and how much individual artists, and arts and cultural organizations, are struggling as we recover from the pandemic,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This is the third program we have been involved in to provide funding relief, including a project with the County at the end of 2020 to distribute over $3.5M of CARES Act funds to artists and arts organizations.
“What is unique about this program with the NEA is that we were able to create a model for Pinellas County of how we can use government spending to distribute funds directly to individual artists and to arts and cultural organizations through a comprehensive granting process,” St. Clair said. “We hope to be able to access funds in the future, so that we can continue to provide grants to artists and arts and cultural organizations reinforcing our mission and actively supporting the arts community, regardless of whether there is a pandemic.”
Creative Pinellas awarded $95,000 of the NEA grant for individual artists with an additional $350,000 going to grants for arts and cultural organizations. They received close to $400,000 in requests from individual artists, almost four times the amount available.
Artists Mitzi Gordon, Steph Hargrove, Dallas Jackson, Cecilia Lueza, Mickett Stackhouse Studio (Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse), Erica Sutherlin and Pamela Trow received $10,000 grants. Jon Didier, John Gascot, Jackie Kaufman and David Manson received $5,000 grants and Robyn Crosa and Linda Nash received $2,500 grants. Projects range from filmmaking, jazz concerts and murals, to arts experiences for the blind and public engagement addressing climate change.
“In going through the process of evaluating the grants and choosing between many worthy artists and projects, there were two things that really stood out,” said project manager Ann Wykell. “The first is the amazing range of talent and creativity we have in Pinellas County. That was one comment we heard over and over from the panel as they carefully discussed each application and worked hard to come to consensus on which grants to award.
The other is how clear the need is for financial support for artists here in Pinellas County, and how much that support benefits not just the individual artist but the community,” Wykell said. “As pleased as we were to be able to distribute these funds, this really echoes the need for financial support for the artists in Pinellas County, their talents, their strength and the extent and scope of their contribution to our community.”
Creative Pinellas was one of 24 local arts agencies nationwide selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant for $500,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts. Creative Pinellas is using the NEA funds to provide grants directly to eligible artists and arts organizations, to support public participation with individual artists and their work, and to support salaries, stipends to artists, marketing and promotions for arts and cultural organizations.
Pinellas Recovers grants are a one-year program beginning April 25, for arts organizations, and May 2 for individual artists, and are in addition to the annual Creative Pinellas Professional Artists and Emerging Artists grants.
The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
“These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.” said Ann Eilers, NEA’S acting chair.
For information about the NEA programs, visit www.arts.gov.
For info about Creative Pinellas programs and activities, see creativepinellas.org.
Hale Center launches Readers Theater
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation is presenting Readers Theater on second and fourth Mondays through Aug. 22, at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Readers Theater is a “performance of the voice” with no memorization, costumes, sets or props. Participants work with Senior Actors Guild & Education Services or SAGES to create a program of literary works addressing the topic of change in a variety of ways. Whether you’ve been on stage before or not, you will enjoy the collaborative process, interactive exercises and group discussion. Closing session will include a final performance that will make everyone think twice about change.
SAGES Theater has been highlighted in the Lifetimes of the Tampa Bay Times. Visit www.sagestheater.org for more information. To register for a show, call 727-298-3299.
Justin Willman show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre said an Aug. 12 appearance by magician Justin Willman has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.
The show has been rescheduled, and tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Feb. 23. Tickets are on sale now.
For more information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Geena Davis to speak at Tampa Theatre
TAMPA — Academy Award winner Geena Davis will share stories Friday, May 27, 7 p.m., on the historic stage at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.
Davis’s appearance is part of Tampa Theatre’s Limelight speaker series and is sponsored by Film Tampa Bay and Visit Tampa Bay. The series series is presented by the Vinik Family Foundation. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
Davis appeared in several roles that became cultural landmarks. She received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the offbeat dog trainer Muriel Pritchett in Lawrence Kasdan’s “The Accidental Tourist.” She was again nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her performance in Ridley Scott’s “Thelma & Louise,” in which she co-starred with Susan Sarandon. She drew a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of baseball phenomenon Dottie Hinson in “A League of Their Own.”
Davis won a 2006 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her portrayal of a U.S. president in ABC’s “Commander in Chief.”
Davis made her feature film debut starring opposite Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie.” She went on to star in such films as “The Fly,” “Beetlejuice,” “Angie,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight” and “Stuart Little.” She also is competitive athlete — at one time the nation’s 13th-ranked archer — and is a member of the genius society Mensa.
Davis is the founder and chair of the nonprofit Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which engages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentages of female characters — and reduce gender stereotyping — in media made for children 11 and younger.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.