A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett
Director: Ryan Coogler
Rated: PG-13
In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira ) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When Namor (Tenoch Huerta), king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
The film will be released Nov. 11 by Marvel Studios.
‘Falling for Christmas’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez
Director: Janeen Damian
Not rated
A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 10 by Netflix.
‘The Fabelmans’
Genre: Coming-of-age drama
Cast: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch
Director: Steven Spielberg
Rated: PG-13
A deeply personal portrait of 20th Century American childhood, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is a coming-of-age story about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Nov. 11 before expanding wide on Nov. 23, by Universal Pictures.
‘My Father's Dragon’
Genre: Animated fantasy adventure
Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, and Alan Cumming
Director: Nora Twomey
Rated: PG
From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey, comes a film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.
Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.
The film will be released Nov. 11 on Netflix.
‘Spirited’
Genre: Christmas-themed musical comedy
Cast: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer
Director: Sean Anders
Rated: PG-13
Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.
The film is scheduled be released in select cinemas Nov. 11, before its streaming release on Nov. 18 on Apple TV+.
