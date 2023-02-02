TAMPA — Shaun Martin will play Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Multiple Grammy Award winner Shaun Martin wears many hats: composer, arranger, producer, and multi-instrumental musician. He is well known for his work with Kirk Franklin and as a key member of Snarky Puppy. His creative stamp can be heard on projects with musical legends Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu, Fred Hammond, Tamela Mann, Kim Burrell, God’s Property, and more.
In 2015, Martin unveiled his debut solo album “7Summers” to widespread acclaim, following up with a more succinct album of his jazz piano work, “Focus,” in 2018.
His third album, “Three-O,” was released in 2020, and features the tight but explosive combination of Martin on keys, Matt Ramsey on bass, and Mike Mitchell on drums. These players with a wide variety of performance experience and musical knowledge share a vibrant excitement for music and the world. "Three-O" stretches more to the synthesized, creative side, but still keeps the fundamentals of the traditional trio with thumping bass lines and powerful drumming to compliment Martin's keys.
A native of Dallas, Martin’s musical talent was noticed and nurtured at an early age.
He began playing the drums and piano at the age of 4. By the age of 5 he was playing the piano and organ at church. He joined God’s Property in 1993, leading to a Grammy and a long-time working relationship with Kirk Franklin.
As a music major at the University of North Texas, he joined fellow students in the jazz fusion band Snarky Puppy, accompanying them on the road and in the studio. Martin has a long-term goal of creating his own fine arts academy.