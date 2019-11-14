ST. PETERSBURG — Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be presented Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $38. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live holiday family stage spectacular to St. Petersburg this holiday season. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza has all the excitement of a Broadway production with incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to amaze audiences with new acts, holiday scenes and theatrical innovations never before seen. Audiences will witness snowmen, penguins, reindeer, gingerbread and even Santa fly through the air, balancing and stretching imaginations to new heights, all while carolers set the mood with new twists on classic holiday hits and new originals.
Neil Goldberg, Broadway director and Cirque Dreams founder, has searched the globe to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable performers who will mesmerize audiences. Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts. Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”