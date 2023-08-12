ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently welcomed Terrence “Terry” Brett to the board of directors.
Brett is a native of St. Petersburg and owner of Brett Funeral Home, a third-generation family-owned firm in St. Petersburg.
“I have always strived to take an active role in the life and betterment of our great city,” Brett said in a press release. “Over the years I have had leadership roles at St. Petersburg College, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Morean Arts Center. As an artist, I am very excited to be a part of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. My passion for the arts and our city will align beautifully and allow me to be an active and passionate member of this great organization.”
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization serving this vital arts and cultural community.