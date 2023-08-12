Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 93F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.