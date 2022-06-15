DUNEDIN — American Craft Endeavors invites everyone to enjoy a leisurely stroll through the 19th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Take advantage of the lazy days of summer to visit this local tradition that features summer green market wares, thousands of hand-made-in-the-America artisans-created pottery, jewelry, paintings and more. This year’s festival boasts more than 100 craft artisans and greenmarket purveyors from around the country displaying and offering for sale seasonal offerings and affordable, handmade creative creations. The festival also supports the arts and the local business community. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Downtown Dunedin Main Street local economy.
The popular, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the charm and beauty of one of Florida’s most pedestrian-friendly downtowns. Pets on leashes are always welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full greenmarket of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation.
Prices set to suit all budgets, ranging from as little as $15 to $3,000. Attendees will find a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, and stained glass.
Among the participating craft artisans are several Pinellas residents.
Virginie Blakey is a French-born artist, residing in Tarpon Springs. Her exquisite pieces of jewelry are inspired by archeological antiquities. She sketches original designs based on antique artistry that she then carves into clay. After the painting and firing process, each work of wearable art is finished in artist’s bronze work.
Blakey was interested in finding jewelry that mimicked what she saw hanging in museums. She researched the different techniques and material mediums that could achieve that effect, with masterful results.
Discover her amazing process here: https://youtu.be/W0Jhs7OWzt8.
“I handcraft, sign and fire each individual piece,” Blakey states on her website. “I use solid yellow bronze (also called jeweler's gold bronze) for the charms and pendants. All findings such as chains and ear wires are in 14k gold filled. My original designs are copyrighted.”
Learn more about Blakey online at www.visavisjewelry.com.
Pinellas Park painter Brennan Donze has always been inspired by the Gulf of Mexico.
Originally from New Orleans, Donze grew up in Mobile before making her way down to the greater Tampa area. Her vibrant colors reflect the tropical lifestyle while her choice of medium is a nod to her Gulf Coast roots. She fashions original paintings onto polished oyster shells which can be used as hanging ornaments or freestanding displays.
A full-time accountant by trade, when Donze is not expressing herself through painting, she enjoys time at the ocean with her beloved canine by her side. For more about Donze, visit www.coastalcraftsbybrennan.com.
Designer Greg Hafke of Largo creates sculpture works inspired by the ocean. The process starts by cutting the durable metal into the desired shape. Once cut and cleaned, Hafke etches details into the metal by using a high-speed disc grinder. His signature technique creates the amazing holographic effect.
The artwork is hand-painted using enamel-based paint that is durable and outdoor safe. The sculpture is finished with lifelike characteristics displaying amazing realism and craftsmanship. The final product is a vibrant, glossy, candy-coated creation that is an epic homage to aquatic life and beautiful in any atmosphere. Hafke’s expertise developed from his skills acquired as a sheet metal fabricator. He has been involved metal art for a decade, and every sculpture that he creates bares his signature technique.
For more information, visit Teagan Design, Hafke’s website, at www.teaganmetaldesign.com.
Also taking part in the festival will be Ava Hu, a poet who designs her own clothing line called avalove, creating one poem, one metaphor at a time. She views her prints as works of art and her body of clothing as the canvas. Each print is considered a lithograph, hand-printed, and limited edition.
Poetry inspires the metaphor of the visual images so often the shirts tell stories, like a drawing in a journal or a photograph in a photo album.
Her designs mark some kind of place in time mapped out by image. Making her way from SoHo to Dunedin, she brings her sustainable mentality to each design, using locally sourced fabrics and flower-print dyes in each piece of wearable poetry.
Founded in Chelsea Market NYC at Artists and Fleas, avalove is now online and at select art shows around the country. Visit Avaloveshop.com.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations, including the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota; and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.