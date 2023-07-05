TAMPA — Multi-platinum hard rock band Staind will perform on Thursday, July 13, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $80. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Staind is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in its hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts.
Over the course of its career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling more than 15 million albums worldwide. “Break the Cycle,” released in 2001 and RIAA certified five times platinum, featured the smash single “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at No. 1.
In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, Staind reunited for some unforgettable festival performances and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the live album, “Live: It’s Been Awhile.”
Staind will release “Confessions of the Fallen,” their first new studio album in 12 years, in September 2023