Early Bird Dinner Theatre presents ‘All Bark, No Bite’
CLEARWATER — “All Bark, No Bite” by Kara Emily Krantz opened May 8 at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The production will run through Sunday, June 13. Performances are presented Saturdays and Sunday at 4 p.m. Matinees are presented Thursdays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. At this time, EBDT is offering one to two performances each weekend. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and performance dates. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.lyons@earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
“All Bark, No Bite” is directed by Kagey Good and features Emma Beekman, Brick, Bri Burgess, Paul Crane and James Swallow. Alan Mohney Jr. designed and constructed the set. Lexi Balestrieri, Ryan Fisher, Dominique Frederick, Rebecca Hamburg and Jason Hoolihan will understudy. Dean Wick will stage manage.
“All Bark, No Bite is hilarious,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “It is clever and interesting and is exactly the kind of comedy that Early Bird audiences love. The cast is fantastic and I am delighted to be working with director Kagey Good. We continue to operate at reduced capacity and have removed several tables to allow for more spacing.”
Charlotte and Eugene live a quiet, no-nonsense lifestyle surrounded by sudoku and argyle. Robert and Bella are boisterous and messy and ridiculous in love. Then there's the neighbor, Suzanne, who basically doesn't know what's going on, but definitely has something to say about it. Sure, relationships can be exciting. And if that doesn't work? Well, get a dog.
Following this production, Early Bird Dinner Theatre will present a staged reading of “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” directed by Linda Weir, set for Saturday, June 26.
Gasparilla Music Festival dates announced
TAMPA — The Gasparilla Music Foundation will present the 10th annual Gasparilla Music Festival Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1-3, in Tampa.
“We are excited to finally get the ball rolling for our 10th anniversary,” said GMF’s executive director David Cox. “We have used our ‘break’ this spring to come up with some new enhancements to improve our guest experience, and we look forward to sharing those as we get closer to October.”
GMF also confirmed that the festival is adding an additional day. The 2021 festival will officially get underway on Friday, Oct. 1, with performances on the Curtis Hixon Park Stage.
Limited quantity early bird discounted tickets will go on sale in May and will be available online at gmftickets.com. The 2021 lineup will be announced this summer. GMF stated that the festival will be back to a spring weekend during the Gasparilla season in 2022.
Vendors interested in participating at the festival can request an application by sending an email to vendors@gasparillamusic.com. Volunteers interested in supporting the festival can learn more by contacting volunteers@gasparillamusic.com.
The Gasparilla Music Festival takes place each year in various parks along Tampa’s Riverwalk and includes bands from a wide variety of genres performing on multiple stages centered around Curtis Hixon Park. GMF 2020 featured 42 bands over four stages. The festival averages over 20,000 participants annually.
The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a Tampa based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival each year during the second weekend of March in downtown Tampa. In addition to the festival, the organization operates year-round throughout Tampa Bay supporting music education through its Recycled Tunes program and promoting local musicians through its GMF Productions program. In 2020, the foundation provided 595 instruments and music equipment to 41 Title 1 schools in Tampa Bay and provide $152,000 in paid performance opportunities to local professional artists. The foundation is supported by proceeds from the festival and through its membership group Higher Ground. To learn more about becoming a member of Higher Ground, visit www.gmfhigherground.com
Largo Live Music series to kick off June 11
LARGO — The Largo Live Music series, normally presented in Largo Central Park, is hitting the road and visiting a number of neighborhood parks this summer.
The concerts feature live music, games, and food. The first 50 people to arrive will get a free hot dog. Attendees can purchase food from concessions on site. Parking is limited.
The following concert dates have been scheduled:
- Friday, June 11 — Datsko Park, 3099 Whitney Road, Largo
- Friday, June 18 — Woodrow Park, 290 Third St. NW, Largo
- Friday, June 25 — McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo
Row Jomah will perform at the June 25 concert. Musical artists have not been announced for the other concert dates.
Each event features games and giveaways from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by live music running from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
For information, call 727-587-6740.
North End Taphouse to host Celebration for Sterling Magee
GULFPORT — A Celebration for Sterling Magee will be presented Thursday, May 20, 7 to 10 p.m., at the North End Taphouse and in the Village Courtyard on Beach Boulevard South in downtown Gulfport.
When blues legend Sterling Magee died last year, waves of grief ripped through the music world and the community of Gulfport. Magee, known across the world for his talent, was more than a star in Gulfport — he was a friend to all, and one of the locals. This event will celebrate his life and birth. Magee would have turned 85 this year. Admission is free.
Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors, led by Magee’s nephew Rod Patterson and his longtime musical partner Adam Gussow and featuring Alan Gross on guitar, will perform selections from their latest album “Come Together,” along with a number of “Satan and Adam” favorites to get the crowd dancing. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with Leify Green and his Various Vikings followed by the celebration.
For more information and to hear some great blues, visit sirrodandthebluesdoctors.hearnow.com or www.modernbluesharmonica.com/SRBD.html.
‘Steel Magnolias’ performances set at museum
TARPON SPRINGS — “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling will run June 4-19 at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
Performances will be Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $17 for Tarpon Arts members. Visit tarponarts.org/event/steel-magnolias.
Welcome to Truvy’s beauty salon, where anyone who is anybody has their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to Ouiser, a rich curmudgeon, Miss Clairee, an eccentric millionaire, and M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is marrying a “good ole boy.” With hilarious banter, the story continues as they confront life’s challenges. They draw on strength and love while facing mortality — making them marvelous company in good times and bad.
Lauren M. Grame to present an evening of song
TARPON SPRINGS — Soprano Lauren M. Grame will perform Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for Tarpon Arts members. Visit tarponarts.org/event/lauren-m-grame-an-evening-of-song.
Grame will present an evening of music ranging from classical favorites to Broadway hit tunes. The performance will include classics by Puccini, Mozart, Brahms, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Lerner and Loewe. Grame appeared most recently on the museum stage as Cio-Cio-San in New Century Opera’s Madam Butterfly. She also has appeared in many other opera, community theater and special concert events. Grame will be accompanied on piano by her husband, Constantine Grame.