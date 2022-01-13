JFL to stage ‘Natalie Needs a Nightie’
LARGO — Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre will present “Natalie Needs a Nightie,” opening Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1999 Starkey Road, Largo.
Performances will be Thursdays at noon and 5 p.m.; Saturdays at noon and 5 p.m.; and Sundays at 5 p.m. Doors open one hour before showtime. The food is catered by Banquet Masters. Tickets are $36 a person. Performances are based on bookings, so reservations are required. For reservations, call 727-469-3233. The show will run through March 20.
Written by Caroline and Neil Schaffner, this production of “Natalie Needs and Nightie” will be directed by Kara Gold-Harris.
It’s 1940s Chicago, and bachelor Tommy Briggs (Kevin Lawrence) frequently has his mail, phone calls, and visitors misdirected to a woman’s apartment whose pen name happens to also be Tommy Briggs (Molly Healy). But Mr. Briggs has bigger issues to deal with. Tommy’s boss, Juniper J. Juniper (Toby Manion), aka Mr. Vita Cola himself, is on his way up — and there’s one big problem. Young executives at the Vita Cola Company are expected to be married (plus extra pay for having children), and Tommy lied to get the job. Tommy scrambles to find someone to pose as his wife in time for the big boss’ visit. Meanwhile, a young woman named Natalie Newsome (Brianna Anderson) who intended on visiting the female Tommy, winds up in Mr. Briggs’ apartment by mistake — and has somehow managed to misplace all her clothing. A compulsive chambermaid with a drinking problem played by Barbara Anthony, JFL’s general manager, tries to help but always seems to make matters worse as this hilarious, farcical comedy ensues.
Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre was founded in 2016 by Barbara Anthony and Toby Manion. The pair sought to bring strictly comical dinner theater to the area. Productions have included “Baggage,” “Sin, Sex, and the CIA,” “A Christmas Cactus,” “Getting Sara Married,” “Sandy Toes” and “Salty Kisses,” “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” “Social Security,” and “Sex Please, We’re Sixty.”
For more information, visit JustForLaughsDinnerTheatre.com.
New softball mural unveiled at Sisler Field
TARPON SPRINGS — Tampa Bay artist Monica Swartley’s work for the city was so well received that it led to a second commission.
Last year, the city’s Public Art Committee awarded an April 2021 call to artists to Swartley for an original baseball themed mural. That mural currently graces the west side of the building on Sisler Field and features a vivid pile of scuffed up baseballs — appropriate for one of America’s most beloved sports. Sisler Field is on Meres Boulevard and Bayou Avenue and is used by various baseball and softball teams. It was named for George Sisler, a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, a contemporary of Babe Ruth, and manager of the St. Louis Browns (now the Baltimore Orioles) who once played on the field.
Due to the overwhelming positive public response to the original mural, the city of Tarpon Springs through the Public Art Committee commissioned a second mural from Swartley which was recently completed with a softball theme. Located on the east side of the same building, the bright green color of a softball, the white base plates and red ball laces combine to provide a colorful tribute to this popular sport and the teams that play there.
Swartley is a realist painter who lives and works in Tampa. A native of Colebrook, Connecticut, her small-town roots gave her an appreciation for the inherent value of nature from a young age. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Tampa, where she cultivated a deep respect for the natural world through an objective lens. While immersed in scientific study, she was simultaneously exposed to a traditional arts education for the first time through figure drawing courses. The sciences instilled in her the desire to be precise, which has influenced her hyper-realistic style as an artist. Her work is an exploration of the balance between linear accuracy and painterly impressionism.
Hickman Theater to present ‘Rat Pack Together Again’
GULFPORT — Tony Sands’ “Rat Pack Together Again” show will be presented Sunday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Tickets are $30 a person. Visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5232773.
The show is a tribute to the legendary careers and antics of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin.
The three famous superstars who came together in the 1960s may all be gone, but their images are being carried on by three amazing impersonators who assume the roles of the stars during their glory days. With their onstage banter that made their act a big hit in Las Vegas, Tony Sands performs as Frank, Robert Cabella plays Dean, and Steve Roman performs as Sammie. Together, they combine and bring their audience the best of the Rat Pack songs, comedy, skits and their individual hits.
Syd Entel Galleries announces new show
SAFETY HARBOR — “Happy New Art, Glass and Jewelry” — a new show featuring new work by Brett Varney, Maya Eventov, Pasagic, Adam Kaser and Suzanne Schwartz — will run Jan. 22 through Feb. 26, at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main Street, Safety Harbor.
An opening reception will take place Saturady, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is open to the public. For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Brett Varney’s inspiration is born from the works of Matisse, Van Gogh, Gauguin, Kandinsky and others. His oil pastel landscapes are simplistic in lines and shapes, but intense with color and texture.
Emilija Pasagic is a native of Belgrade in the former Yugoslavia. As a child, Pasagic was always painting and drawing. Pasagic’s unconstructed florals are done on paper and canvas with a variety of traditional and innovative techniques. Depending on her mood and what is available in her studio she can incorporate as many as a half dozen elements into each painting.
Maya Eventov has long been a favorite artist in the gallery. She has been known for her sculptural palette knife paintings of birches and poppies. Her latest paintings — the “Spectrum Series” — offers loose, abstract, 3-dimensional inspired landscapes.
Suzanne Schwartz designs and creates jewelry that is inspired by nature and textiles. Stitching with fine silver and gold wire, Schwartz uses texture and pattern to express the personality of each piece.
Adam Kaser is inspired by the natural world that surrounds him. Originally intending to be an oil painter, he was seduced by the medium of glass blowing. The ocean in particular captivated him. With glassblowing he is able to further embellish on the aesthetics found in marine life and aquatic themes, the fluid movement of glass plays homage to the underwater world that he creates.
‘World of Musicals’ postpones Clearwater show
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall announced that “The World of Musicals,” set for Sunday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Public art walk set
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered third Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The next walk will take place on Saturday, Jan. 15. Participants meet their guide at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the Old City Hall parking lot. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas.
Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals. Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance. The afternoon walks are coordinated to end just prior to the monthly Downtown District Sip and Stroll event. All art walk participants are entitled to a discount if they wish to attend Sip and Stroll.
Tickets are for the Downtown Clearwater Art Walk are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.