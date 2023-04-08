TAMPA — The alternative country-rock outfit Reckless Kelly will perform Friday, April 14, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
After more than a quarter of a century, Reckless Kelly is on the road for what may be the band’s final rodeo. In an interview with “Rolling Stone” last year, brothers Willy and Cody Braun — cofounders and leaders of Reckless Kelly — are on a long, slow, final hurrah that will extend through 2025, at which time they will retire from touring.
For more than 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship, and gritty authenticity.
In 2020, the band released not one but two albums: “American Jackpot” and “American Girls.” According to New Frontier Touring, the Idaho-bred band presents a beautifully detailed portrait of their beloved country, turning their nuanced songwriting to its many glories and tragedies. While one batch of songs centers on slice-of-life storytelling and the other explores the complexities of human connection, the collective body of work unfolds with a profound and often eye-opening attention to the subtleties of American life.
“I’ve always wanted to write an America-themed record, but not in some super-political or ‘rah rah rah’ sort of way,” said Willy at the time the albums were released. “I wanted to tell stories of everyday life, and the kinds of things that nearly everybody experiences growing up in this country.”
Although Reckless Kelly initially intended to make just one album, the project took on a life of its own once they headed into the studio.
“I wanted to produce this one by myself, just to try that out, and I made sure to book plenty of studio time to get it done right,” said Willy. “We ended up moving along really fast, so I pulled out a few more songs and figured we’d end up using them down the road. Before we knew it, we had enough material for two really good records.”
The brothers founded Reckless Kelly in 1996. According to the official Reckless Kelly website, the band took its name from the legend of Ned Kelly, the Australian highwayman. Prior to launching Reckless Kelly, they toured with their father in the western swing band Muzzie Braun & the Boys. From that group, the brothers recruited guitarist Casey Pollock, bass guitarist Chris Schelske, and drummer Jay Nazz. Willy sang vocals and played guitar, while Cody sang vocals and played fiddle, mandolin, and harmonica.
Shortly after forming, the band relocated from Stanley, Idaho, to Austin, Texas. There, they carved a niche of their own. Early on, Earl Keen, a Texas legend himself, took them under his wing and became their first manager. They listened, watched and interacted with the creative dynamos of the outlaw country scene.
Theirs was gritty, hard-edged, uncompromising and convincing. They turned country music real again.
Willy wrote half the songs for “Millican,” the band’s 1998 self-released debut, in an abandoned school bus, where he had lived for half a year. The effect of that album was to emblazon Reckless Kelly with a reputation as a band of no-nonsense insurgents that could raise the rafters while still retaining a heart and soul of honesty, soul and conviction.
The band’s current lineup features Willy and Cody, along with Nazz, with Ryan Engleman and Joe Miller.
Collectively, Reckless Kelly has played over 3,000 shows and traveled over 1,500,000 miles to 49 states.