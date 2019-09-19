Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Billy Cobham’s Crosswinds Project, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Crossing the Bay: A Concert Version,” Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Gipsy Kings, Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $45.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Music in the Park, Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Admission is free. For information, visit www.myseminole.com. Performing will be Mad with Power.
• The Who, Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $63. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, through Oct. 20, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• It Was 50 Years Ago Today featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz, Badfinger’s Joey Molland and Chicago’s Jason Scheff; Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Starlight Concert featuring Voices of Jazz, Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Concessions will be available. Visit dunedingov.com.
Largo
• True Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $21.50 to $41.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
St. Petersburg
• “Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret,” Monday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• “Meteor Shower,” by Steve Martin, presented by Jobsite Theatre, through Sept. 29, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Spymonkey’s Hysteria,” through Nov. 3, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Disturbed, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.