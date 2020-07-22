Gavin Rothery’s “Archive” is another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The British science fiction film was set to premiere at South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, in March. That event was canceled, leaving “Archive” with few options beyond a digital release and a few limited screenings in select theaters. The film was released on July 10 on digital streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Vudu and iTunes.
I’m not going to lie: “Archive” is a pretty convoluted tale.
There are so many things going on in this movie it is difficult to know where to start. The story centers around George (Theo James) and Jules (Stacy Martin), a happy married professional couple, and takes place in the not-too-distant future. The movie jumps back and forth between two different timelines, from the present to the past, where we see flashbacks of George and Jules in happier times heading to an unavoidable tragedy.
In the flashbacks, George appears to be a robotic engineer, who has just been given an opportunity of a lifetime: funding to work for three years on an unspecified project. Jules is supportive but taken aback by the prospect of moving to Japan.
Moving to the present, we see where George is working in an isolated compound in Japan. He is alone, except for two clunky robot prototypes, J1 and J2. He is working on a top-secret project involving artificial intelligence and is in communication with his patrons – but he keeps his prototypes secret. We also see George communicating with Jules by some futuristic Skype. She is distressed and implies that they can’t keep communicating this way. The viewer gradually learns that Jules has passed on and he is communicating with her preserved consciousness, a service he has paid for in the event of her death. Survivors can communicate with their departed loved ones for up to 200 hours to wrap up unfinished business before they move along.
George has a lot going on. He desperately misses his wife, he is working on a “more human” AI project and he is running out of minutes to talk to his wife. There is also a subplot of a dark organization trying to steal his secrets. George is also playing dad to J1 (roughly at the level of 5-year-old) and J2 (knee-deep in the angst of a 16-year-old). Both J1 and J2 seem to possess the traits and some of the consciousness of Jules and we see that he has hijacked some of his wife’s memories (snatched from his communication box) to build these prototypes. George is also working on a third, more lifelike prototype, J3.
J2 sees George working on J3 and begins to feel depressed and unworthy. Think about being an awkward insecure teenager stuck in a metal box with legs. J2 tries to thwart George’s project and regain his attention to no avail. George is revealed to be on a mission to bring back his wife, in as close to human form as he can get. But he is running out of time and is being pursued on all sides.
George feels like J3 is his ideal prototype. He has infused her with enough of his wife to know that it will work and is ready to complete the transition. But J3 has her own consciousness, and her own agenda. J3 is what you imagine Frankenstein’s monster would have felt like if he was able to access his entire brain. Imagine awakening in a robot, feeling all the emotions and sensations of a human. The horror and magic of that is what we see in J3.
James as George had to do a lot of the heavy lifting in this film and I can’t fault him for it. He manages most of the movie alone and is convincing as a pining partner and a caring “father.” Martin as Jules/J2/J3 conveys a wide range of emotions: sadness, horror, curiosity and caring. Toby Jones makes a brief appearance as Vincent Sinclair, the proprietor of the Archive company. Jones is always an asset and I would have liked to have seen more of him in the film.
The climax of the film was both surprising and a little disappointing. There were so many avenues to explore: love, loss, morality, what makes us human – can we exist as humans outside our bodies and what does that mean? But Rothery, who both wrote and directed the film, left me hanging. Still, “Archive” is beautifully shot and gives us a lot to ponder about our continued existence.