TAMPA — Ten-time Grammy nominee Tauren Wells will kick off an extensive headline tour in support of his new album, “Joy in the Morning,” Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tampa will be Wells’ first ever arena headlining show. Special guests Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music will support on all dates.
“Performing is my favorite part of what I do. I love it,” said Wells in a press release. “I love the entertainment aspect of it — just being able to get out there and dance and sing and crack jokes and tell stories. It is life-giving and it’s a great privilege to have people showing up every night to go there together.”
“Joy in the Morning” was released by Capitol Records/CCMG on June 10. Wells celebrated with an appearance at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live on June 13. The evening, which is part of the museum’s “The Drop” series, will feature an intimate conversation with Wells, moderated by television host Jason Kennedy, and a performance.
Wells has amassed over 1 billion combined global streams and 225 million video views in his career to date, charted six No. 1 radio singles and earned one RIAA Platinum certification and two gold records. “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” Wells’ 2021 duet with H.E.R., was honored with Grammy and NAACP Image Awards nominations.