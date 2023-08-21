CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning guitarist, vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist Eric Johnson will perform Tuesday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Johnson will bring his Treasure Tour to Clearwater. The Treasure Tour will feature previously unreleased gems, some new songs and some older favorites. Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more than four decades. Along the way, his creations have encompassed repertoire that cross pollinates genres which include rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country.
During the pandemic, Johnson remained busy releasing weekly, donation-based, virtual “mini-lessons” benefitting food banks across the country and working in the studio on previously unreleased tracks and new recordings. Johnson emerged with two albums: “The Book of Making” and “Yesterday Meets Today.” Each LP features nine tracks.
“I started pulling these recordings out of the vault at my studio,” Johnson said. “Some were professionally done, some were just scratch tapes, some were rehearsal recordings on cassette.”
According to Johnson, the music spanned 25 years of “personal creations, thoughts and ideas that remained unfinished for many years.”
Both albums were released in 2022.
“Every time I make a record, I usually end up making two records; stashing away some of the pieces I didn’t use in the vault,” Johnson explained.
Rather than make a “Souvenir Volume Two” collection of outtakes, he was inspired to rework, embellish and otherwise turn the songs into something more meaningful and complete. Due to the pandemic, he had the luxury of time.
He started with 28 pieces of music, pared those to 26, then chose the 18 best for the two albums. He intends to release the remaining five or six “interesting” outtakes on an upcoming EP.
In February, Johnson launched a 62-date tour, hitting major cities across the United States.
“As life’s road over the last couple of years has been unpredictable for all of us, I truly believe it leads to a brighter road of possibilities,” he concluded.