TAMPA — Seth Walker will take the stage Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
The American electric blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter was born and grew up in Altamahaw-Ossippee, North Carolina. Coming from a musical family, he learned to play the cello at age 3. By the time he reached his teenage years, he had begun to show an affinity for the blues. For inspiration, he turned to legendary blues musicians such as B.B. King, Snooks Eaglin, Ray Charles and T-Bone Walker.
Walker released “When It Rains It Pours,” his debut album, in 1998, recording as the Seth Walker Band. “Gotta Get Back,” his ninth album, was released in 2016.
In 2019, Walker released “Are You Open?” on Royal Potato Family records. According to the record label’s website, the title track is more than just a question: It’s a challenge, an invitation and a dare.
“To me, being open means being vulnerable and exposed,” Walker explained. “But that’s where the little nuggets of creative gold come from. I never planned an overall concept for this record, but each of these songs seemed to spin out from asking myself that one simple question.”
Produced by the Wood Brothers’ Jano Rix, the music on “Are You Open” explores new sounds and textures as Walker examines what it means to truly be open, both as an artist and more broadly as a human in today’s increasingly more complicated world. The infectious songwriting features melodies and rhythms drawn from Walker’s time spent in Havana and filtered through his split-screen life in New Orleans and Nashville. The result is a melting pot of sounds and perspectives, mixing roots music from the Americas and beyond.
The record features Walker’s guitar playing more heavily than ever before, and the new approach suits him well, showcasing a melodic prowess to match his prodigious lyrical gifts.
“Are You Open?” follows the critically acclaimed “Gotta Get Back,” a collection that found Walker excavating the roots of his love affair with music by reuniting the family that first sparked his fire as a child. That album traced its origins back to Walker’s native North Carolina, where he grew up on a multi-family commune and studied classical violin and cello before ultimately discovering his passion for soul, jazz, blues, and folk.