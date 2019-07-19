ST. PETERSBURG — Gloria West and the Gents will perform Friday, July 26, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
West will host and perform a live show to commemorate the release of “Dem Keys,” her deluxe album on both vinyl and digital platforms. The event will also serve as a fan appreciation event, where she will have special discounts and other musical surprises for her guests. The performance will also be recorded live by The Palladium.
Gloria West and the Gents bring old school stride-swing jazz with a sultry twist to stages across Tampa Bay, including the Clearwater Jazz Holiday, the St. Pete Coliseum, and the Tampa Theatre. From classic mid-tempo swing-dancing numbers to sultry torch songs on the edge of the blues, their fast-paced high-energy and her vocals are guaranteed to get anyone’s foot tapping.
The acclaimed group has been performing throughout the Tampa Bay area since 2014, and has been described as “pure, tight, sensual artistry.” Gloria West and The Gents perform originals with West delivering a vocals reminiscent of Lady Day. They deliver originals, pop covers, favorites from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, and even old-time movie classics and Disney songs, all with an old jazz feel. West has been compared to Norah Jones and Billie Holiday with the lighthearted fun of “Mrs. Swing” Mildred Bailey added in.
Her mission is to create and share “jazz for the masses” and to spread her love of jazz to everyone. That includes introducing brand new audiences to jazz who have little knowledge of it, and even bringing others around that don’t know about it’s amazing roots and thought they didn’t like the genre.
“I want to create jazz in an accessible way where everyone can understand and appreciate it’s broad appeal” West said in a press release.
Gloria West and The Gents released their debut album “Dem Keys” on CD in 2017 to rave local reviews. In December 2018, they released it as a deluxe edition with three bonus songs on a collector’s edition red vinyl record as well as digital download. It is also available on major platforms for streaming and downloading and is currently making its way around the world. The project was fully fan-funded and recorded locally with top-notch local musicians and is comprised of original songs as well as old jazz and pop covers with their distinct vintage spin.