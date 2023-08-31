CLEARWATER — Kyle Schroeder will perform Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.95. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The 25-year-old saxophonist will be celebrating his sophomore release, the “Remembrance” EP, with a show featuring his full band. This album is highly personal to Schroeder, as it highlights the compositions he wrote while his father was battling cancer.
The EP includes his songs "Keemo" — the struggle of chemotherapy and radiation — as well as "Remembrance," which honors a life well-lived, yet cut short. Also included is the song "It'll Be Alright," reconstructing hope for the future.
The album also features some big names in instrumental music, including Alex Acuña, the drummer from the band Weather Report, and Lenny Castro, percussionist from Toto. The album also features live strings recorded in Nashville, arranged by Gary Lindsay.
Schroeder will donate 20% of the profits from the show and 20% of the proceeds from physical CD sales to a Tampa Bay family dealing with cancer. He plans to write the selected family the check during the month of December to give them a financial boost during the difficult holiday season.
Musically, the night will feature the new songs and a compilation of his hit compositions from his first album, “Get with It.” Trumpeter Evan Taylor from Indiana will open the show with a few of his original tunes as well.