TAMPA — Machine Head will play Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.theritzybor.com.
Founded in 1991, Machine Head is long established as one of the most influential and incendiary bands in the metal world. Exploding into the world’s consciousness with 1994’s seminal “Burn My Eyes” album, the now legendary Oakland crew brutishly redefined what it meant to be heavy, incorporating a wild array of influences into some of the sharpest and most brutal metal anthems ever written.
Nearly three decades later, the band founded and led by vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn has amassed an extraordinary catalogue of classic albums, while routinely enhancing an already formidable reputation as one of heavy music’s most powerful and relentless live bands.
From the controversial but hugely successful experiments of 1999’s “The Burning Red” to the globe-conquering might and bombast of 2006’s “The Blackening,” which saw them tour the world for four full years, supporting Metallica along the way, Machine Head has never stagnated creatively or taken its foot from the artistic accelerator. Recent years have seen the band forge an ever more independent and defiant path, not least through the much celebrated “An Evening With...” shows, wherein fans are treated to three hours of non-stop Head music with no compromise.
With albums such as 2014’s “Bloodstone & Diamonds” and 2018’s diverse, destructive and politically-supercharged “Catharsis,” Machine Head continues its exhilarating evolution, while never losing the furious spirit of its old school, underground roots.