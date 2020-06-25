CLEARWATER — It’s both a sign of the times and evidence that the show must go on: Ruth Eckerd Hall is gearing up for its first big concert event since the start of the pandemic.
The concert, featuring headliners 38 Special along with special guest the Greg Billings Band, will take place Friday, July 24, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
This will be the venue’s first concert with social distancing. Admission is limited to parties of four at this time — except where provided for wheelchair accessibility — in order to adhere to Phase 2 guidelines. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $52.75 to $128.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“We are excited to take the next small step to bring live music to the Ruth Eckerd Hall stage,” said Susan Crockett, president and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall. “We will continue to safely serve our patrons well within the current guidelines. As always, our members will have first access to purchase tickets. We encourage our patrons to become members for the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public.”
Individual seats are not available at this time. Seat assignment begins with the row and seat specified on the ticket which is valid for up to four admissions.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will continue to follow state recommendations for re-opening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
• Weapons are not permitted. Persons and bags are subject to screening.
• Face masks are required for entry into the facility. Face masks are available at the door upon request.
• The facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival.
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available. If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member.
• Weather permitting, food and beverage service will be offered outdoors.
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of event.
• If you suspect you are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms, we ask you to exchange for a future show.
• While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risks in any location so please use discretion. Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns.
With album sales in excess of 20 million, 38 Special has many huge hits including “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance” and more. These timeless hits remain a staple in radio today, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.
Greg Billings is the founding member of the popular ‘80s Florida band Romeo, that signed to Epic Records and released its first album after a name change to Stranger. The band solidified their catalog of Florida music with hits like “Jackie’s So Bad,” “Swamp Woman,” “Okeechobee Whiskey,” “3D,” “Hit and Run,” “Alligator Joe,” and “Wrong Side of the Tracks” which continue to be crowd favorites today.
For more information on current safety guidelines and to purchase tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.