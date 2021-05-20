TAMPA — 98ROCKFEST recently announced the full lineup that will make an epic day for Tampa's premier rock festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock's fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36. The mainstage show will begin at 5 p.m. with the pre-show plaza stage performances kicking off at 2 p.m.
Tickets for this event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $35. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
"With so many live music fans having to wait it out during the pandemic, 98ROCKFEST will be a celebration for the ages," said AJ Malone, 98ROCK program director.
Shinedown — featuring Brent Smith on vocals, Zach Myers on guitar, Eric Bass on bass and production, and Barry Kerch on drums — has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, has 11 platinum and gold singles and four platinum and gold albums. Shinedown averages more than 3.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify as one of the most-listened-to rock bands on the platform with over 600 million streams, contributing to their more than 1 billion total overall streams to date.
The band began its domination of multi-format rock radio with their 2003 platinum-certified debut “Leave a Whisper” and its gold-selling 2005 follow-up “Us and Them.” The follow-up — 2008’s “The Sound of Madness” — remained on the Top 200 Chart for a staggering 120 consecutive weeks and made rock history with six No. 1 singles including the gold “Devour,” platinum “If You Only Knew,” and the triple-platinum breakthrough “Second Chance.”
After contributing gold-certified “Diamond Eyes” for the film “The Expendables” and “Her Name Is Alice” to the album “Almost Alice” inspired by Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland,” the American Music Award- nominated band seized No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and No. 4 on the Top 200 with 2012’s gold-certified “Amaryllis,” which launched three No. 1 Active Rock anthems — “Bully,” “Unity,” and “Enemies.” The band’s 2015 album “Threat to Survival” marked their third straight Top 10 debut on the Top 200, arriving at No. 5 while also debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart and bringing Shinedown’s total count of No. 1 rock singles to 12 thanks to hits like “Cut the Cord” and “State of My Head.”
Hailed as a fiery and always exciting live act, the band continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans.
Descendants of Nirvana, early Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden, Seether continues to create modern, urgent and memorable music 20 years into an illustrious and highly successful career.
The South African band has amassed 20 Top 5 singles, three platinum records, a fan-beloved gold-selling DVD and scores of No. 1 singles including “Fine Again,” “Fake It,” “Remedy,” “Broken,” “Words as Weapons,” “Country Song,” “Breakdown,” “Rise Above This,” “Same Damn Life,” “Truth,” “Gasoline,” “Driven Under” and their infamous cover of “Careless Whisper.”
The band has also been recognized by the South African Music Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, and Revolver Golden Gods Awards.
The relentlessly hard-working outfit has averaged 90 performances a year, crisscrossing the globe as headlining mainstays and featured performers on many of the world’s biggest rock festivals.
In a storied rock and roll career of multi-platinum albums and timeless, ubiquitous radio smashes, Candlebox’s sixth studio album, “Disappearing in Airports,” found the renowned lineup infused with a new energy and openness.
“I want to take Candlebox into a new world, and this record is very different, very diverse for us,” said band founder and frontman Kevin Martin.
The band’s next album, “Wolves,” is due out this September from Pavement Music.
The band formed in 1991, went quadruple platinum with their 1993 self-titled debut on Madonna’s Maverick Records, and released two more acclaimed and top-selling albums — 1995’s “Lucy” and 1998’s “Happy Pills” — before going on a hiatus in 2000. Candlebox regrouped with a 2006 tour, then put out “Into the Sun” in 2008, followed by 2012’s “Love Stories & Other Musings.”