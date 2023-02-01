ST. PETERSBURG — When photographer and ethnologist Edward S. Curtis set out to document Native American life, he knew it was a race against time. Between 1900 and 1930, Curtis traveled through Indian territories, even as the landscape was transforming, and settlements and communities were altering the environment.
“The Stories They Tell: Indigenous Art and the Photography of Edward S. Curtis,” a new and unique exhibition, offers a glimpse into what Curtis encountered and explores diverse Native American cultures through his photogravures as well as Native-made objects.
The exhibition opens Saturday, Feb. 4, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The exhibition will continue through Sunday, May 14. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call 727-892-4200 or visit www.thejamesmuseum.org.
According to the website of Cardozo Fine Art, Curtis captured the authentic ways of life of over 80 Native cultures, producing over 40,000 glass plate negatives, 10,000 wax cylinder recordings, 4,000 pages of anthropological text, and a feature-length film.
“His dedication culminated in the production of ‘The North American Indian,’ the most extensive and expensive photographic project ever undertaken,” the website states. “‘The North American Indian’ was perhaps the most ambitious publication ever undertaken by a single man, and it was widely hailed as a landmark in American publishing history.”
The exhibition at the James Museum will be presented in three sections: Southwest pottery and basketry, California basketry, and Northwest Coast carving and textiles. The show reflects on how objects harbor memories and tell stories about a time, a place, and a people.
Curtis produced one of the most extensive photographic projects in history. He was working during the early 20th century, at a time when it was a commonly held belief among non-Natives that Native American culture would soon disappear. Curtis’s work reflects that concept.
“The great changes in practically every phase of the Indian's life that have taken place, especially within recent years, have been such that had the time for collecting much of the material, both descriptive and illustrative, herein recorded, been delayed, it would have been lost forever,” Curtis wrote in his introduction to “The North American Indian.” “The passing of every old man or woman means the passing of some tradition, some knowledge of sacred rites possessed by no other; consequently the information that is to be gathered, for the benefit of future generations, respecting the mode of life of one of the great races of mankind, must be collected at once or the opportunity will be lost for all time. It is this need that has inspired the present task.”
This exhibition offers examples of Native art from the 19th century to today, illustrating Native cultures as very much alive and thriving.
“This exhibition allows us to explore how diverse artforms are physical reflections of unique environments and ways of life,” said Caitlin Pendola, assistant curator at the James Museum and curator of this exhibition. “The objects chosen for this exhibition, not often seen in Florida, provide context and a new way of understanding Curtis’s work and Indigenous art.”
Pendola and co-curator Jason Wyatt, collections manager at the James Museum, brought together over 90 Native-made objects from the permanent collection, four private lenders, and seven museums from across the United States to tell the story. The Curtis works seen in this exhibition have been donated and lent by St. Petersburg couple Robb and Susan Hough. With this exhibition visitors will get an immersive look into Native American material culture that bridges centuries of generational knowledge.
“The museum is grateful for the legacy gifts from and long-term relationship with the Hough family,” said Emily Kapes, curator of art. “This exhibition marks the beginning of what will be an ongoing examination of Curtis’s legacy, with more exhibitions of his work to come in the future.”
