CLEARWATER — Rita Rudner and Louie Anderson will perform Wednesday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The show will pair two of the most popular comedians of the past 30 years: Emmy Award-winner Louie Anderson and American Comedy Award-winner Rita Rudner.
Anderson is a three-time Emmy Award-winner who was named by Comedy Central as “One of The 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time.” He is also a best-selling author, star of his own standup specials and co-stars in the hit FX comedy series “Baskets,” for which he won an Emmy as the most outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.
As a standup comedian, Anderson shares the ups and downs of his childhood experiences as one of 11 children in Minnesota. He made his national television debut on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1984. The rest is history. Leno, Letterman, “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Comic Relief, Showtime, HBO and CMT specials followed, including hosting the legendary game show “Family Feud,” making Anderson a household name and opening doors for him as an actor. He has guest-starred in sitcoms such as “Grace Under Fire” and had featured roles in comedies such as “Coming to America” and the classic “Ferris Bueller's Day Off.”
Over the course of a 14-year run and 2,000 plus shows, Rudner has sold one and a half million tickets and has become the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. She has been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row and in 2006 received the Nevada Ballet’s Woman of the Year Award.
In 2003, Rudner launched from Las Vegas her first syndicated daily TV show, “Ask Rita,” which featured a panel of celebrities lightheartedly attempting to solve personal problems submitted by members of the public. For her work on the show, American Women in Radio and Television awarded Rudner a Gracie Allen Award for Best Program Host. Rudner helped write the 2001 and 2003 Oscar shows with Steve Martin and the 2002 Oscar broadcast with Whoopi Goldberg. In 2012, she and Martin wrote and performed “The Rita Rudner Show” for BBC radio in London.
Rudner also appeared in the Showtime comedy special “Rita Rudner and Three Potential Ex-Husbands.”