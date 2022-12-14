TAMPA — Jake Blount will perform Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
A gifted musician and a scholar of Black American music, Blount speaks ardently about the African roots of the banjo and the subtle, yet profound ways African Americans have shaped and defined the amorphous categories of roots music and Americana. His 2020 album “Spider Tales” highlighted the Black and Indigenous histories of popular American folk tunes, as well as revived songs unjustly forgotten in the whitewashing of the canon.
Blount’s new album, “The New Faith,” is an achievement of dystopian Afrofuturism and his first album for Smithsonian Folkways, according to Lost Buffalo Artists. Released in September, “The New Faith” is spiritual music, filled with hope for salvation and righteous anger in equal measure.
The album manifests our worst fears on the shores of an island in Maine, where Blount enacts an imagined religious ceremony performed by Black refugees after the collapse of global civilization due to catastrophic climate change.
Blount’s music is rooted in care and confrontation. On stage, each song he and his band play is chosen for a reason — because it highlights important elements about the stories we tell ourselves of our shared history and our endlessly complicated present moment. According to Blount, the more we learn about where we’ve been, the better equipped we are to face the future.
Blount is based in Providence, Rhode Island. He is a founding board member of Bluegrass Pride. He is a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.