ST. PETERSBURG — G. Love & Special Sauce will perform Friday, Feb. 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $31.99 in advance and $37 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Born Garrett Dutton in Philadelphia, G. Love grew up equally enthralled with folk, blues, and rap, devouring everything from Lead Belly and Run D.M.C. to John Hammond and the Beastie Boys. After migrating to Boston, he and his band, Special Sauce, broke out in 1994 with their gold-selling self-titled debut, which earned widespread critical acclaim for its bold vision and adventurous production.
Over the next 25 years, G. Love would go on to release seven more similarly lauded studio studios albums with Special Sauce, solidifying his place in music history as a genre-bending pioneer. He also put out four solo albums on his own during that time.
G. Love's magnetic stage presence, meanwhile, made him a fixture on festival lineups from Bonnaroo to Lollapalooza, and his relentless appetite for tour and collaboration landed him on the road and in the studio with artists as diverse as Lucinda Williams, Dave Matthews, the Avett Brothers, Jack Johnson, and DJ Logic.
While G. Love has covered considerable sonic ground during his prolific career, he's always found himself drawn back to the blues.
“Philadelphia Mississippi,” his latest album, was released in June 2022. It serves stands as a pilgrimage of the hip-hop blues and the adventures of G. Love and Chuck Treece down to Mississippi, the heartland of the blues.
Produced by Luther Dickenson, the album features collaborations with Christone “KingFish“ Ingram, Jontavious Willis, Alvin YoungBlood Hart, RL Boyce, Schoolly D, Speech and Freddie Foxx. It was released on Philadelphonic Records.