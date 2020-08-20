For many, the pandemic made sheltering at home mandatory. Transitioning to that domestic lifestyle barricaded within the cinderblock walls of our house came easily to me, since by age 40 I had reconnected with my Cro-Magnon Man heritage and settled into a comfortable existence as an overly cautious cave-dweller that only ventured out for sporadic hunter-gatherer expeditions to the local supermarket. In my 20s, however, I was more courageous – brave enough to make frequent weekend camping trips to some of Florida's award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites.
Sometimes, I returned home from those forays into the scenic wilderness with unexpected passengers. I’m talking about ticks. There’s a line in 1951’s “The African Queen,” spoken by Humphrey Bogart, that sums up my feelings about ticks. To paraphrase Charlie Allnut: “One thing in the world I hate: ticks. Filthy little devils.” On one particular outing to Manatee Springs State Park, I must have fed four or five of the bloodsucking parasites.
Charlie Allnut and I share our aversion to parasites with most people, which makes these critters a perfect subject for horror films. “Sputnik,” a new Russian science fiction horror film directed by Egor Abramenko, utilizes a common genre trope: An alien lifeform takes up residence in an astronaut during his return from orbit. It is a clever, creepy creature feature that builds upon established themes and offers a distinctive approach to a familiar motif. The film was released in select theaters and on video-on-demand Aug. 14 through IFC Midnight.
The setting itself is a unique one for American viewers: The film takes place in 1983, in the waning years of the Cold War inside the Soviet Union. Two Russian cosmonauts, having completed an orbital research mission, are preparing to return home when something happens. During reentry, the spacecraft malfunctions. Upon landing, it is revealed that only one cosmonauts — Konstantin (Pyotr Fyodorov) — has survived, but he is clearly injured.
The narrative detours to Moscow temporarily, where Dr. Tatyana Klimova (Oksana Akinshina), a psychiatrist, is facing an inquiry due to her unorthodox treatment of a patient. A stern military figure arrives and offers to intercede on her behalf if she will agree to accompany him to an isolated base to assist in treating a patient. Once they arrive, Tatyana meets with Konstantin, who she believes is suffering from amnesia and post-traumatic stress disorder. Colonel Semiradov (Fyodor Bondarchuk) eventually divulges more details: An extraterrestrial lifeform has lodged itself in the cosmonaut’s esophagus and comes out at night while its host is sleeping.
“Sputnik” ratchets up the tension on multiple levels: Though tasked with separating the parasite from the host and protecting Konstantin from further harm, Tatyana is scrutinized by Semiradov and constantly under surveillance by a strong military presence at the facility. It becomes increasingly evident that the military is interested in more than saving the life of one of the Soviet Union’s national heroes. She is utterly alone: The only other scientist on the base, Dr. Rigel (Anton Vasiliev), is either compromised or cowardly. Meanwhile, the extraterrestrial inside Konstantin does not appear to be of the variety that can be found hiding in a tool shed in a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley that snacks on Reese's Pieces candy. In fact, this alien has a taste for cortisol — specifically, cortisol produced by the human brain when they are experiencing fear.
A warning to the squeamish: The creature’s appetite results in a lot of skulls being opened like Cadbury Crème Eggs at Easter.
For his directorial debut, Abramenko borrows from masters of the genre. There are obvious allusions to Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” with Tatyana stepping in as a Russian parallel to Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley. Tatyana, though genuinely frightened and astonished, is always a few steps ahead of everyone else. Her intellect, her survival instincts and her compassion give her an edge over those who want to control the creature.
The setting is reminiscent of the Antarctic research station in John Carpenter’s 1982 film “The Thing.” It is remote enough to feel as though if things got out of hand, the Russian cavalry would not show up in time to save the day.
The creature design is as original as it is disturbing. The viscous, slimy body transformation as the entity departs its host owes much to classic David Cronenberg films. Although the gore is delivered in equal measures with atmospheric dread and cinematic tension, it is sufficient enough to appease those who enjoy the more visceral aspects of body horror.
The backdrop plays an important role in establishing a sense of anxiety early in the film. The military installation reeks of bureaucratic atrocities: unsanctioned research, black ops, political prisoners, dogmatic fanaticism and unregulated experiments. Dropping this tale in the Cold War era imparts a sense of imminent doom and paranoia. In addition to being a sci-fi horror film, “Sputnik” is a surprisingly compelling period piece that offers an intriguing glimpse at 1980s Soviet culture. As mentioned in the production notes for the film, the authenticity and attention to detail in “Sputnik” is analogous to the production design in the recent “Chernobyl” miniseries.
“The story in the film takes place in 1983, and it’s a deliberate choice,” said Andrei Zolotarev, screenwriter. “We could have chosen a more modern setting, but we feel that the ’80s better correlate with our characters, especially with Semiradov, our antihero. It’s a transitional time of uncertainty when it was clear that a huge country is beginning to collapse into an unknown abyss, the time when the Cold War was about to end. It’s a period when the question ‘who am I really’ was paramount not just to those in the Soviet Union, but in the world.“
“It was very important for us to keep everything in the film as close to real life of that time period as possible,” Abramenko added. “We extensively scouted Moscow and St. Petersburg finding pieces of what we needed — doors, walls corridors. We found several locations that were well preserved, but each of them had one thing and was missing the other. We searched for months until we found the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of M.M. Shemyakin of Russian Academy of Sciences located in Moscow. This unique place determined the aesthetics of style of our film.”
The aesthetics pay off in a big way.
Featuring excellent performances by Akinshina, Fyodorov, Bondarchuk and Vasiliev, “Sputnik” takes an innovative approach to a well-established genre trope. Blending gore and suspense with strong character development and a richly detailed, realistic setting lends the film a chilling semblance of authenticity. As in some of the best episodes of “The X-Files,” the line between reality and fiction becomes blurred — if only for the duration of the film — and one can maintain that critical suspension of disbelief that allows infectious terror to find an opening, like a bloodthirsty tick burrowing beneath the skin.