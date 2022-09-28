TAMPA — Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will perform Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Wainwright may be the son of contemporary folk royalty — Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle — but his music draws from a wide array of musical genres. That he can turn those influences into smart and catchy pop music is what fires up his fervent fan base. Wainwright is on the road in support of his most recent album, 2020’s “Unfollow the Rules.”
Wainwright’s ninth studio LP and first new pop album since 2012, “Unfollow the Rules” finds the artist at the peak of his powers, entering artistic maturity with passion, honesty, and a new-found fearlessness while remaining as creative, bold, and mischievous as ever. According to a press release from Big Hassle, the album was produced by Mitchell Froom at a variety of legendary Los Angeles studios — including Sound City Studios, United Recording, and EastWest Studios — and serves as both bookend to Act I of an extraordinary career which, like “Unfollow the Rules,” began in the studios of Los Angeles, but also now as the first lines of a remarkable new chapter.
Inspired by middle age, married life, fatherhood, friends, loss, London, and Laurel Canyon, songs like “Only the People That Love” and the spirited, symphonic “Hatred” find the gifted singer-songwriter ready to tackle new challenges, yet compelled to confront his past by making sense of how he has grown both as a musician and the contented family man he has become.
“At my age — 40s, we’ll say — you start to re-evaluate the past you’ve been shackled to for so long,” said Wainwright. “You can’t walk away from it, discard everything and create a new life. You’re now too old to skip town. Instead you have to go back and examine the forces that brought you here. In my case, that meant crawling through a minefield of drama, regret, wounds and so forth. To move forward required embracing those injuries, knowing that I’m in a good place now because of them, not despite them.”
That wisdom is reflected in 12 songs, all classics from first listen which couldn’t have been written in any previous period of Wainwright’s life. His years spent composing operas and classical music, his swerve in to singing Shakespeare sonnets, his hundreds of jaw-dropping concerts, his drive to persistently push the definition of pop to its limits and his happiness at home with his husband, Jorn, and his near 8-year-old daughter are among the experiences instrumental to the music.
“What I would like this album to symbolize is a coming together of all the aspects of my life which have made me a seasoned male artist,” he said. “My aim is to emulate the greats of yore whose second acts produced their finest work — Leonard Cohen when he made ‘The Future,’ when Sinatra became Sinatra in his 40s, when Paul Simon put out ‘Graceland.’”
Wainwright says that many songwriters improve with age and that pop music isn’t always about your waistline.
“I’m flying the flag for staying alive,” he added.
The 12 songs began as life lines. Written during a six-year, self-imposed exile from pop when Wainwright was immersed in other projects, in particular his 2018 opera “Hadrian,” he retreated to songwriting to save his sanity and remind himself that making music should be fun.
“Songwriting became a real need,” said Wainwright. “The classical world can be cold and stiff. It’s hard work, but also incredibly fulfilling. I wrote songs in order to stay alive artistically and saw the tricks I’d learnt from taking off on these major theatrical tangents seeping into the songs. It was a fortunate trade-off I hadn’t foreseen.”
Wainwright is on the road with his “Unfollow the Rules Tour,” which kicked off April 26 in Vancouver. This tour sees Wainwright performing classic songs, fan favorites, and tracks from his highly praised new album, 2020’s Grammy and Juno Award-nominated “Unfollow the Rules,” both solo and backed by his brand-new live combo. Band members include Brian Green as music director, guitar and backing vocals; Jacob Mann on keyboard, piano and backing vocals; and Alan Hampton on bass, guitar, ukulele and backing vocals.