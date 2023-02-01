CLEARWATER — Roger Daltrey, famed lead singer of The Who, will perform Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $68.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
If any one member of The Who can be said to be the group’s founding member it is Daltrey. Born in the west London neighborhood of Shepherd’s Bush in 1944, Daltrey first assembled the group that would become The Who in 1961 while at Acton County Grammar School, recruiting John Entwistle and subsequently agreeing to Entwistle’s proposal that Pete Townshend should join.
In those days Daltrey, whose daytime job was working in a sheet metal factory, even made the band’s guitars, and it was his energy and ambition that drove the group during their formative years. That same energy, coupled with an unwavering resolve, has sustained the group during periods of uncertainty ever since.
Daltrey’s earliest tastes in music ran to the blues and R&B which formed the set list during their early years as The Detours, as well as 1950s rock and roll, which is reflected in his outstanding interpretations of such noted Who covers as Eddie Cochran’s “Summertime Blues” and Johnny Kidd & The Pirates’ “Shakin’ All Over.”
When Townshend became the group’s songwriter, Daltrey became the mouthpiece for his lyrics and ideas. At the same time, he contributed to the group’s sense of showmanship by developing his unique skill at twirling his microphone lead around like a lasso and, by the time of “Tommy” in 1969, becoming one of rock’s most iconic sex symbols with his golden curls, bare chest and fringed suede coats.
The “Tommy” era saw Daltrey mature enormously as a vocalist, and nowhere was this maturity more evident than on “Who’s Next,” whether on the melodies of the beautiful “Behind Blue Eyes” and “The Song Is Over’ or, at the other extreme, the torturous scream that climaxes “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”
On “Quadrophenia,” Townshend’s second and more ambitious rock opera, Daltrey was able to bring all his newfound abilities to bear on rockers like “5.15” or power ballads such as “Love Reign O’er Me” which has since become a concert showcase for his outstanding vocals.
Daltrey has also cultivated a singing career outside of The Who, beginning in 1973 when he found himself on the BBC’s “Top of the Pops,” the UK’s then premier chart TV show, promoting the single “Giving It All Away,” which reached No. 5 in the UK charts. It was a track from his first solo album Daltrey, released that same year, which he followed up with albums that include “Ride a Rock Horse” (1975), “One of the Boys” (1977), the soundtrack to “McVicar” (1980), “Parting Should Be Painless” (1984) and “After the Fire” (1985).
Since 2000, Daltrey has been a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that builds specialized wards for teenagers with cancer in the UK. That year Roger had the idea of setting up the first show at the Royal Albert Hall by ‘The Who & Friends’, with ticket sales and revenue from a DVD and CD raising over $1.2 million, and as a result Roger was given a Humanitarian Award in 2003 from Time magazine.
The Teenage Cancer Trust shows during March and April have now become an established and eagerly awaited annual event at the Albert Hall. In February 2005, Roger was awarded a CBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and good causes.
As a member of The Who, Daltrey was inducted in 2005 into the UK Music Hall of Fame. In December 2008, he and Townshend were honored with America’s most prestigious cultural awards as recipients of the 31st annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., by then-President of the United States, George W. Bush. This was one of many awards that were bestowed on Daltrey and Townshend for their contributions to music, among them the James Joyce Award from the Literary & Historical Society of University College, Dublin (2009), the Steiger Award (Germany) for excellence in music (2011) and an honorary degree from Middlesex University in recognition of his contributions to music (2012).
After playing the Super Bowl in 2010 and closing the Olympics in 2012, The Who continued their charity work by playing a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT. Then in December 2012, they played at the Hurricane Sandy Benefit in New York and in January 2014 they played a set to support the Stand up to Cancer charity.
Pursuing his mission to give something back to teenagers, "without whom," as he said, "we would have no career", Daltrey, with Townshend at his side, launched Teen Cancer America in 2012. The charity is now established in the United States, with offices in Los Angeles and devoted Teen Cancer units being opened in hospitals all over the country.