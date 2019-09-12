TAMPA — The Who will perform Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $63. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Never ones for nostalgia, singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend are back on the road unleashing the combustible force that is the Who, with symphonic accompaniment.
Produced by Live Nation, the Who’s North American “Moving On! Tour” is bringing their indelible brand of powerhouse rock to 29 cities. The first leg of the tour kicked off in May in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and ended June 1 in Toronto, Ontario. The second leg launched Sept. 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Who will also be releasing their first album of new songs in 13 years later this year. On stage, the line-up will be rounded out by familiar Who players featuring guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey, and complemented by some of the best orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.
This year’s tour marks the band’s first visit to the states since their 2017 Las Vegas residency. That same year they did a limited run of shows following 2016’s rescheduled leg of their acclaimed 50th anniversary celebration. The band also drew praise for their extended 2012-13 North American run, a 36-city “Quadrophenia” tour with the band performing their 1973 rock opera in its entirety.
“The Who are touring again in 2019,” Townshend said in a press release promoting the tour. “Roger christened this tour ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?”
Daltrey added: “Be aware, Who fans. Just because it's the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full-throttle Who with horns and bells on.”
The Who’s music provoked explosive change and spanned what many critics declare is rock’s most elastic creative spectrum, with Townshend’s songwriting moving between raw, prosaic, conceptual, and expressively literate. Their visionary sense of stagecraft headed by Daltrey’s soaring vocal prowess is topped off by the band’s blistering rhythm section. With both Daltrey and Townshend delivering their own memoirs in recent years, it’s fitting that the two remaining Who members have shared their incredible legacy in literary fashion, for few bands have had a more lasting impact on the rock era and the reverberating pop culture than the Who.
Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock ’n’ roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music's most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock, punk, and everything after. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, placing 27 Top 40 singles in the United States and United Kingdom and earning 17 Top 10 albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera “Tommy,” 1971's pummeling “Live at Leeds,” 1973's “Quadrophenia” and 1978's “Who Are You.”
The Who debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems including “I Can’t Explain,” “The Kids Are Alright” and “My Generation.” Since then they have delivered to the world hits such as “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Who Are You,” and “You Better You Bet.”
In 2008, they became the first rock band ever to be awarded prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has performed all over the world including the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and closing the London 2012 Summer Olympics. The Who continued their charity work by playing a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT. In December 2012 they performed at the Hurricane Sandy Benefit in New York. In January 2014 they played a set on the U.S. television special to support the charity Stand Up to Cancer. In November 2012 Daltrey, with Townshend at his side, launched Teen Cancer America. The charity is now established in the United States, with offices in Los Angeles and devoted Teen Cancer units being opened in hospitals all over the U.S. TCA’s work has impacted over 5,000 young people and their families nationwide during the last six years.