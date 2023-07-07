CLEARWATER — Something “art-tastic” is returning to Countryside Mall this summer.
ArtWave's mission is to provide the community a chance to support and participate in the creation of local art. On May 27, guests of all ages showed off their talent and submitted artwork to be selected and incorporated into ArtWave’s newest project, “All You Seed is Love,” a community mural.
“We are excited to once again welcome ArtWave to Countryside Mall and support the arts,” said Jay Botsch, general manager of Countryside Mall. “The murals from previous year’s ArtWave have been seen by thousands and we’re excited to expand the program.”
ArtWave’s newest art piece will be revealed on Saturday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near Restaurant Row. The celebration will feature an art showcase and workshops, music, live painting, free caricatures, strolling entertainment, giveaways, and the Community Art Project. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet artist Frankie G and the locals who helped grow this art vision into a reality.
For more information about ArtWave at Countryside Mall and other mall promotions, events, sales, and a list of stores, visit countrysidemallfl.com.