LARGO — Ten of Pinellas County’s rising artists will debut a diverse collection of new work at the opening of Creative Pinellas’ 2022 Emerging Artist Exhibition.
The sixth annual exhibition features new, original work by artists awarded grants from Creative Pinellas, including Dorian Angello, Adam and Kayte Bush, Jon Ditty, Alex Kaufman, Teresa Mandala, Rachel Ratcliff, Heather Rippert, Ashley Rivers, Ketsy Ruiz, and Margherita Tibaldo. An opening reception will take place Thursday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The exhibition will run through June 19. A closing reception will be presented Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“What’s exciting about this year’s Emerging Artist cohort is the diversity of mediums and perspectives,” said Beth Gelman, Creative Pinellas interim gallery director. “It’s been a lot of fun getting to know them and their work. It should be an engaging and unique show.”
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Both the opening and closing receptions and the exhibition are free and open to the public. Artworks will also be available to view and purchase online in a virtual gallery. Visit creativepinellas.org/2022EAE.
“After getting to know this class of emerging artists through meetups and virtual conversations, I can say that I am truly excited to see the work of this talented and energetic group of creators,” said Creative Pinellas COO Ed King. “Their collective vigor to produce unique and engaging works that will captivate and enthrall is palpable. We’re honored to host the Emerging Artist Exhibition — it will be an event not to be missed.”
The Emerging Artist Grant Program is designed to help up-and-coming artists on their path to future success by providing funding, a professional artist mentor and an exhibition to display or perform their work. The application period for the next Emerging Artist Grants will be announced soon. Grantees can be selected for their work in the disciplines of choreography, literature, media arts, music composition, theater/musical theater, visual arts, and interdisciplinary arts.
“The Emerging Artist Program is a continued investment in the future of arts and culture in Pinellas County,” Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair said. “By forming opportunities and bringing recognition to artists who may not have otherwise received them, we are helping to create inclusivity and diversity of the arts community which will benefit residents and visitors throughout Pinellas County. Every year we find ourselves amazed and delighted by the creativity and quality of the artwork produced by the emerging artists who participated in the program, by their growth as artists, and by the excitement they generate in each other and in our community.”
Artists interested in applying in the future for a grant can find program guidelines, eligibility details, grant FAQs and the online application at creativepinellas.org/emergingartists. Grantees are selected by a panel of artists and curators based on their portfolio of work and vision for the future. They are provided with a financial award geared toward the production of new work, leading to an exhibition at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas at the close of the grant award period. Artists are paired with a mentor that helps guide them through their development as a professional artist.
“The confidence that comes with the Emerging Artist Grant is mind-boggling,” said mixed-media artist and grantee Emily Stehle. “It provides validation and credentials for me as a serious artisan. Being a grantee has opened a world of opportunities.”
In conjunction with the exhibition, Creative Pinellas also will present the 2022 Emerging Artist Conversation with the Grantees on Thursday, May 5, 7 to 8 p.m. For additional details on the 2022 Emerging Artist Exhibition, visit Creative Pinellas.org/2022EAE. For more information about Creative Pinellas, its programs and activities, visit creativepinellas.org.