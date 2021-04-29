ST. PETERSBURG — American Stage is about to take a big step, returning to in-person productions with Pop-Up Performances, shows that offer safe and socially-distanced live entertainment around the community.
The first outdoor and live in-person performance since last spring will be “Uncaged,” running Friday through Sunday, May 14-16, 7 p.m., at The Factory St. Pete, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets are $30 general lawn admission. American Stage members get a discounted price of $24. Ticket availability is limited each evening. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs, and are allowed to bring their own food and beverages, with the exception of alcohol. For tickets, visit americanstage.org/popup.
American Stage members will be able to watch the production virtually in the days following the live performances as a benefit of their membership. Patrons can still become members by visiting americanstage.org/member.
“Uncaged” will be a fun evening of songs, scenes and sketch comedy.
Entertainers will perform a set of comedic vignettes that celebrate the art of laughter. Six returning American Stage actors will bring the performance to life, along with writers and American Stage Improv veterans Ricky Wayne and Gavin Hawk.
“This evening will be a fun and fancy free chance to be with friends and enjoy some entertainment created by American Stage performers,” said Kristin Clippard, associate artistic director at American Stage. “This group promises to serve up a healthy dose of laughter and smiles.”
The company is implementing a number of health and safety guidelines to ensure the wellbeing of audience members, staff and artists. These include socially-distanced seating, requiring the wearing of masks, cashless transactions and touchless entry. Patrons can read the full details of American Stage’s current safety requirements at americanstage.org/health
“In-person entertainment has been a long time coming and the safety of all involved has been one of our top priorities,” Clippard said. “There has been a lot of learning and preparation for this moment, and our partnership with The Factory St. Pete allows for an ideal place to get back to live entertainment in an outdoor setting.”
The cast of “Uncaged” features Patrick A. Jackson, Jim Sorensen, Bonnie Agan, Julia Rifino, John Perez, and Donovan Whitney. The production features music direction by Juan Rodriguez.
American Stage Theatre operates as a nonprofit 501(C)(3) in the heart of St. Petersburg, providing live theatrical productions as a professional regional equity theatre since 1977. As Tampa Bay’s longest-running, most critically-acclaimed professional theatre company, American Stage endures as a vital arts leader, connecting the community to world-class productions that celebrate the most powerful stories of the moment and the most defining stories from the past.
For more information, visit americanstage.org, email BoxOffice@americanstage.org, or call 727-823-7529.