CLEARWATER — Multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-nominated rock singer/songwriter Geoff Tate and his band will perform Monday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The concert had been originally scheduled for the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre but was relocated to Ruth Eckerd Hall. Ticketholders were notified by email of their relocated seats. Tickets, starting at $32.75, are still available. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Tate, former lead vocalist with the progressive metal band Queensrÿche, is on the road for the Empire Anniversary Tour.
Released in August of 1990, “Empire,” Queensryche’s fourth full-length studio album, spawned six singles, including “Empire,” “Silent Lucidity,” “Best I Can,” “Jet City Woman,” “Another Rainy Night (without you)” and “Anybody Listening?” It is Queensryche's best-selling album to date with sales over three million units, achieving triple-platinum status. Tate and his current band — currently comprised of Kieran Robertson on guitar, Jack Ross on bass, Scott Moughton on guitar and Felix Bohnke on drums — will be performing all 11 songs from the album back-to-back, in its entirety. And to throw it completely over the top, the forthcoming shows will be kicked off by a complete performance of Queensryche's second studio album, “Rage for Order,” another 11-song gem that featured the singles "Gonna Get Close to You," "The Whisper" and "Walk in the Shadows."
Tate is best known for his 30-plus years as the creative and driving force behind Queensryche. Since its inception, the band sold over 25 million albums worldwide and performed in over 50 different countries. Tate is regarded as one of the most skilled vocalists in the genre with hundreds of modern popular artists citing him and his former band as a major influence.
Combining social consciousness and expertly crafted lyrics with high-energy, melodically complex music, Queensryche became internationally recognized as the thinking man's rock band. The band's first three albums all hit gold status, selling over 500,000 units each. With the release of their landmark concept album “Operation: Mindcrime” in 1988, the band went on to bring their progressive music to sold-out audiences the world over.
Following the album's platinum success, Queensryche released “Empire,” which quickly entered the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, eventually generating sales of more than three million copies. The album featured the hugely popular hit, "Silent Lucidity," which would be the band's first Top 10 single.
At this time, venue capacity is being limited to 50% and tickets are only available in pairs. Please select two seats when choosing your location.
The following protocols are currently in place due to the pandemic:
• Appropriate face coverings are required for all persons inside the facility, no exceptions.
• All persons will be screened for prohibited items and elevated temperatures above 100.4 degrees using contactless technology.
• The facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival.
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available. If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member.
• Weather permitting, food and beverage service will be offered outdoors.
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of event.
• All persons are expected to contact the theater for a refund if they experience flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms within the prior 14 days, unless they have received medical clearance.