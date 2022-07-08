CLEARWATER — Ted Nugent will perform Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. For a complete list of tour dates, please visit www.tednugent.com.
Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock and roll history as a guitar-shredding showman, selling more than 40 million albums, performing over 6,700 high-octane live shows and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the globe. He started playing guitar around the age of 5. Strongly influenced by Chuck Berry and Bo Diddly, he knew he wanted to pursue that type of sound and attitude. Early bands such as the Royal Highboys and the Lourds paved the way for the Amboy Dukes. Their psychedelic hit single “Journey to the Center of the Mind” kicked young Nugent’s career into hyper drive.
The axe maniac soon broke out as a solo artist, signing with legendary Epic Records, where the guitarist’s talent, ear-shattering volume and over-the-top stage antics quickly earned him the moniker of Motor City Madman. Cranking out hits like “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Just What the Doctor Ordered,” “Free for All” and the iconic “Stranglehold,” Nugent garnered international acclaim and hit his stride, becoming the No. 1 grossing tour act in the world.
Nugent’s no-holds-barred career now spans six decades of multi-platinum hits. Nugent and his inimitable sound have been featured on VH1’s “Behind the Music,” A&E’s “Biography” and more. Nugent was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive.