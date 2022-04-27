CLEARWATER — “Give Them Lala Live: The Brand New Tour” will be presented Thursday, May 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
For the very first time, one of America’s favorite TV personalities, best-selling author and powerhouse businesswoman Lala Kent will bring her wit, humor, and brutal honesty to the stage. If you’ve been listening to her podcast and following her life unfold on camera, maybe now it’s time to be a participant in the madness. “Give Them Lala Live: The Brand New Tour” will be a high-energy experience where you can expect behind-the-scenes stories, unfiltered commentary, interactive games and segments, audience advice, Q&A, and possibly some special guest appearances.