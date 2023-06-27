Pinellas County
Clearwater
• Clearwater Celebrates America will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St.
The all-day event will begin with a vintage car show, and continue throughout the day with free concerts, a farmer's market, street entertainers and children's activities.
The day's festivities will conclude with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m., which will be accompanied by a performance by the Florida Orchestra.
For more information, visit myclearwater.com.
• The Clearwater Threshers Independence Day Celebrations will be held Tuesday, July 4, and Saturday, July 8, at BayCare Ball Park, 601 N Old Coachman Road.
A fireworks display will be held both evenings following the Threshers' games again the Palm Beach Cardinals.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. each night. Games will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.milb.com/clearwater.
Largo
• The city of Largo’s Fourth of July Celebration and will kick off at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
There is no cost to attend the event, which will include food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Fireworks will be presented by Indian Rocks Baptist Church and are set to begin at 9:15 p.m.
For the safety of everyone, no alcohol, coolers, pets, personal fireworks or sparklers are permitted in the park.
On-site parking will be available starting at 3 p.m. for $10 (cash only) or park and walk from Largo Middle or Largo High for $5. The playground will close at 7:30 p.m.
For more information about our Independence Day event, or to become a sponsor, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 or visit largoevents.com.
St. Petersburg
St. Peterburg's annual "The Fourth" celebration will be held Tuesday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier, from the Spa Beach Park, 800 Second Ave. NE.
The outdoor family-friendly festivities will include fun activities on the Pier.
Live music will kick off with performances by Cassie Jean & The Fireflies, Phoenix 5 LIVE and DJ Ketone.
Food and beverage offerings from St. Pete Concessions, Main Street Empanada, Sweet Island Snow will be available to purchase.
Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. but can start as early as 8:30 p.m. and as late as 10 p.m. depending on weather. The fireworks can be viewed along Bayshore Drive and North Shore Drive NE, including local parks in the downtown area.
Parking garages, city lots and metered parking are available in downtown.
For more information, visit www.thefourthstpete.com.
Lealman
Lealman will host its first Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Raymond H. Neri Community Park.
Free parking will be available at Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg.
The event will feature a laser lightshow and fireworks at dusk, food trucks, beer and wine garden, free hot dogs for the children, and music and fun activities for the entire family.
No smoking or dogs allowed.
Dunedin
On Monday, July 3, Dunedin’s Hometown USA Celebration will return.
To kick things off, the city of Dunedin has teamed up with Dunedin Goes Carting to host a patriotic golf cart parade through town. The parade will end at TD Ballpark, as the stadium opens at 7 p.m.
Festivities will begin with live music featuring Modern Measure Band, face-painting, games on the concourse, and "Field of Dreams" playing on the big screen. Capping the night will be a 20-minute fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m. As the fireworks conclude, Modern Measure Band will continue performing until 11 p.m.
For more information, call 727-812-4530 or visit www.Dunedingov.com.
St. Pete Beach
The city of St. Pete Beach will host an Independence Day celebration Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive.
The event will feature the Veterans of South Pinellas County's annual Salute to the Military fundraiser. The fundraiser will benefit programs that provide Veterans in need with mobility aids, small home repairs, emergency assistance and veteran scholarship assistance grants.
Features include a pancake breakfast, live music and a military enlistment ceremony.
The evening celebration begins at 5 p.m. and will include food trucks and live music. Fireworks are set to hit the sky at 9 p.m.
Madeira Beach
The city of Madeira Beach will host its Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Monday July 3, at ROC Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach.
Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. from Madeira Beach Fundamental School. Boaters are asked to remain outside the 500 ft fall out area that will be monitored by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.
For more information visit: www.madeirabeachfl.gov
Treasure Island
Treasure Island will Celebrate America with a fireworks display on the beach Tuesday, July 4, which is set to begin at 9 p.m. The display will launch near at Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd.
Parking will be available at Treasure Island Park from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., for $20. Payment must be made with a credit card.
To find a list of all metered parking lots in the city, visit www.mytreasureisland.com/parking.
For more information, call 727-547-4575.
Gulfport
Gulfport will celebrate Independence Day with the annual Stars & Stripes BBQ, Monday, July 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Historic Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd S.
The event will include barbecue with all the fixins, live music and dancing, courtesy of The Rum Syndicate.
Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team will be in charge of the grills.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door, including one drink ticket which is good for soda, beer or wine.
Tickets are available at the Gulfport Senior Center, the Foundation office, the Gulfport Casino and Gulfport Beach Bazaar.
Online tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/stars-stripes-bbq-celebration-tickets-628593609407.
For more information, call 727-893-1244
Safety Harbor
The annual Safety Harbor Independence Day Celebration will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Waterfront Park, 105 Veterans Memorial Lane.
The event will include live entertainment, food vendors and children's activities.
The city will host a Fourth of July Parade from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 4, along Safety Harbor Main Street.
Tarpon Springs
The city of Tarpon Springs has a pair of events to mark Independence Day. A fireworks display will be held Saturday, July 1, just after dusk. Best viewing is from Howard Park Beach. Howard Park Beach and causeway will be open for parking to view the event. Parking will be free after 6 p.m. Gates will be closed when the park reaches capacity. Please observe all county park rules, including no alcoholic beverages and no personal fireworks.
The fireworks will be launched from Sunset Beach. For setup and safety, Sunset Beach will be closed all day on Saturday, July 1. Sunset Beach will be closed for cleanup until approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, July 2.
The city will also host a Fourth of July Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Craig Park, 100 Library Lane.
The event will include food, water slides, bounce houses and live music.
Pasco County
Port Richey
The city of Port Richey will hold fireworks in Millers Bayou on July 3 at Waterfront Park, 8119 Old Post Road. Bring your own refreshments and nonalcoholic beverages to the show, slated to begin at 9 p.m. Parking is limited. For more information, call 727-816-1900, ext. 107.
New Port Richey
• The annual Patriotic Ride & Roll will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 1, in downtown New Port Rickey.
Check in begins at Fitzgerald's Irish Tavern at 10 a.m.
To participate in the parade, the registration fee will be $5 for bicycles and $10 per golf cart, if purchased in advance. You may register on the day of the parade, but the fee increases to $7 for bicycles and $15 for golf carts.
• Starkey Market's annual Fourth of July Extravaganza will be kick off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in New Port Richey.
The six-hour event will feature The Shakes Society, a seven-piece band, food trucks, lawn games, ice cream and coffee bar, face painting, bounce houses and beer and wine specials.
The day will end at 10 p.m. following a fireworks display.
If purchased prior to the event, tickets are $27.50 for adults, $16.50 for children six to 17, and $10 for veterans with valid ID. Children under five get in free. If you purchase your tickets the day of the event, each tier will cost and additional $5.
For more information, visit /starkeymarket.com.
Zephyrhills
The eighth annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks festival will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Zephyr Lake Park 38116 5th Ave.
The festival will feature food, a DJ, bounce houses, a petting zoo and pony rides. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
For more information, call 727-674-1464.
Wesley Chapel
Avalon Park, which is on State Road 54 east of Curley Road, will hold a July 4th celebration from 5-9 p.m., and it will feature community performances, dozens of arts and crafts and food vendors and several food trucks.
There will be a bounce park for the kids, and face painting too.
A bike parade kicks off at 6 p.m., and the winner of the annual apple pie baking contest will be announced at 8. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Hillsborough County
Tampa
• Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will present its Summer Celebration Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m. each night from Friday, July 2 to Tuesday, July 4.
The activities will include live music and entertainment, dance areas and free beer for adults 21 years and older.
For more information, visit www.buschgardens.com/tampa.
• Boom by the Bay returns to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday, July 1.
This year's event, which kicks off at 4 p.m., includes concerts, a pickle ball tournament, an Apple Pie Throwdown, a family zone with face painting, bounce houses and games. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.
To see a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.
Temple Terrace
The city of Temple Terrace will host its 48th annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4.
The day's activities begin at 10 a.m. with a patriotic parade which will begin at Whiteway Dr. and Gillette Ave.
Festivities resume at 6 p.m. on the 1st fairway of Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, 600 Inverness Ave. Charlie Imes & the Sundogs will perform.
Magician Cory Van Valin will also be on hand during the celebration. Fireworks will hit the sky at 9:15 p.m.
For more information, call 813-506-6406.
Hernando County
Brooksville
• The Rev, White and Blue Festival will be held from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Lead Foot City, 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville. The event will include car, truck and bike shows, live entertainment, food trucks, wrestling, and a fireworks display. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/rev-white-brew-festival-fireworks-live-music-car-show-more-tickets-534020428477.
• Machine Gun Shoot, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Hernando Sportsmen’s Club, 16121 Commercial Way, Brooksville; U.S. 19, 9½ miles north of State Road 50. Machine gun owners with your gun, $25 per shooter; spectator admission $2, kids under 15 free with adult. Cars and trucks will be destroyed. Food and drinks available. www.hernandosportsmansclub.com, 352-597-9931.
• Marine Corps League 708 Fourth of July celebration. This event is fun for the whole family. Water slide and bounce house. Fresh grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, ice cream, cornhole and more. Fireworks display at dusk. Sponsored by Patriotic Fireworks and Always Faithful Moving. Bring your family and friends for a great Fourth celebration. Tuesday, July 4, 4 to 10 p.m., 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville.
• Stars and Cars Fourth of July Demolition Derby and Fireworks, July 4, 7 p.m.; July 5, 9 p.m. Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. Gates open at 4 p.m. Just $10 for parking. Lots of fun activities like bounce houses, camel rides, gel paintball, monster truck rides, live music, food trucks and more. At 7 p.m., the demolition derby will start and fireworks will happen after the demo derby. Tickets purchased in advance for the demo derby are $15 for adults (13 and up), $10 for kids (4 to 12), 3 and under are free. Tickets purchased the day of the demo derby are $20 for adults (13 and up), $10 for kids (4 to 12), 3 and under are free.
Hernando Beach
The Hernando Beach Heroes Boat Parade will be held at noon July 1. Registration: $50. Contact Ralph Kennedy at 813-480-3015. Supporting Florida Veterans Foundation.
Spring Hill
• American Family Celebration, 6 p.m. July 4 at Great Life Church, 14494 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. This free admission event includes a fun time the whole family can enjoy, tons of food truck options, and ending the evening with the biggest fireworks display in the area. We invite you to bring a lawn chair, invite a few families on your block and enjoy this night of praise.
• Winn-Dixie Classic Car Cruise-in, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., July 4, at 2240 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Free.