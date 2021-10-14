ST. PETERSBURG — Gojira will take the stage Tuesday, Oct 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Gojira has challenged itself and heavy music since forming in 1996. Their 2012 offering, “L’Enfant Sauvage,” garnered unanimous critical applause. Metallica, Slayer, and Mastodon have all invited the band on tour in addition to show-stopping festival performances at the Download Festival, Rock on the Range, Slipknot’s KnotFest, and many others. They’ve earned fans in everybody from James Hetfield and Slash to Deftones and Lamb of God. Cataloging two years on the road, they released a live CD/DVD and photo book “Les Enfants Sauvages” in 2014.
In 2016, Gojira released “Magma,” their sixth full-length album and second for Roadrunner Records. Fueled by unbridled emotion, the 10 tracks confront the fragility of life, the aftershocks of loss, and what lies beyond this realm. Musically, the French quartet — brothers Joe Duplantier on vocals and guitar and Mario Duplantier on drums, Christian Andreu on guitar, and Jean-Michel Labadie on bass — gracefully swings between quaking and quivering guitars, mind-bending percussion, chillingly elegant melodies, and cosmic atmospherics. The band has always dealt in extremes, uncovering light in darkness and finding beauty in heaviness.
“Magma” debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart, topped the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart, and netted nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance (for "Silvera") at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.
Humbled and honored as he was by Magma’s success, Duplantier came out of that victory lap feeling exhausted — and eager to move on.
“Magma marked a sad moment in our lives,” Duplantier said on the band’s website. “We were expressing grief, so it was a bit heavy: not only to the process of making that album, but also talking about it, and playing the songs, and doing all of these interviews around a difficult time in our lives.”
For the follow-up album, the band shifted gears: They decided to have some fun.
“Fortitude,” released in April, was completed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band describes it as “a series of searing motivational speeches urging humanity to imagine a new world — and then make it happen.”