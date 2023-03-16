ST. PETERSBURG — Reggae Rise Up Florida will run March 16-19 at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This year’s lineup will feature headliners including 311, Dispatch, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome, Damian Marley, Koffee, Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads. In addition, more than two dozen supporting acts will take the stage throughout the course of the four-day festival.
Single day general admission passes range from $70 to $90. Multi-day tickets and VIP passes also are available for purchase. Visit reggaeriseup.com/florida/.
Following is a look at each day’s entertainment lineup:
Thursday, March 16
Headliners: 311 and Dispatch. Supporting acts: Knex and Mihali.
Friday, March 17
Headliners: Rebelution and Sublime with Rome. Supporting acts: Dry Reef, The Elovaters, Hirie, The Irie, Iya Terra, Little Stranger, Matisyahu, The Sub Herbs, and Tunnel Vision.
Saturday, March 18
Headliners: Damian Marley and Koffee. Supporting acts: Arise Roots, Cas Haley, Collie Buddz, Denm, Drifting Roots, The Movement, Roots of Creation, Sierra Lane, and Tropidelic.
Sunday, March 19
Headliners: Wiz Khalifa and Dirty Heads. Supporting acts: Alborosie, J BOOG, Joe Samba, Neverless, Pepper, Raging Fyah, Satsang, and Sa-Roc.
311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, by five friends, including Nick Hexum (vocals and guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass). After more than 30 years, they’re still rocking together. 311 has released 13 studio albums, including their latest, “Voyager,” released in 2019.
American indie/roots band Dispatch currently features Brad Corrigan (vocals, drums, guitar, percussion, harmonica) and Chad Urmston (vocals, guitar, bass, percussion). Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Dispatch blends acoustic folk-rock, reggae, and funk. “Break Our Fall,” their most recent studio album, was released in 2021.
California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution remains abundantly creative. Its members include Eric Rachmany (singer and guitarist), Rory Carey (keyboardist), Wesley Finley (drummer), and Marley D. Williams (bassist). The members are as focused and committed as they are easygoing and laid-back. “In the Moment,” their seventh studio album, was released in 2021.
Sublime with Rome is a collaboration formed in 2010 between Eric Wilson, a band member of Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. The third band member is Carlos Verdugo on drums. Sublime with Rome released their debut album “Yours Truly,” produced by Paul Leary, in July 2011. In 2015, Sublime with Rome their second album “Sirens.” Their most recent album, “Blessings,” was released in 2019.
Damian Marley is a Jamaican DJ, singer, lyricist and rapper. He has received four Grammy Awards over the course of his career. Damian is the youngest son of reggae musician Bob Marley. “Stony Hill,” his most recent studio album, was released in 2017.
Mikayla “Koffee” Simpson is one of the most forward thinking, globally focused talents to emerge in recent years and has reshaped and revitalised reggae for a whole new global audience. Born in Spanish Town, just outside of Kingston, Jamaica, Koffee's 2019 debut “Rapture” EP took the sounds of new Jamaica and presented them to the world, culminating with Koffee becoming both the first ever female and youngest ever artist to win the Best Reggae Album award at the Grammy Awards. In 2022, she released the album “Gifted.”
Rapper, singer, and songwriter Wiz Khalifa released his debut album, “Show and Prove,” in 2006. A year later, he signed with Warner Bros. Records and released the single “Say Yeah,” which peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. His second album, “Deal or No Deal,” was released in 2009, shortly before he signed with Atlantic Records. In 2010, he released the song “Black and Yellow,” the lead single from his third album “Rolling Papers.” The song earned Khalifa his first Grammy nominations, for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2012 ceremony.
Reggae rock band Dirty Heads are based in Huntington Beach, California. Mixing hip-hop, reggae, and rock along with that laid-back South Cali attitude, the group formed in 2003 when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell asked his friend, rapper Jared Watson to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves. Watson added singing to his vocal skills, and with percussionist Jon Olazabal, an acoustic trio version of Dirty Heads began playing shows and building an audience. The band’s current lineup includes the founders along with Matt Ochoa on drums, David Foral on bass, and Shawn Gonzalez on keyboards.